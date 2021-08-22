Pink lip makeup in Kim Kardashian’s total look: let’s copy it!

Kim Kardashian’s pink lip makeup is an exceptional starting point to create a super delicate total look, perfect for the very hot late summer afternoons.

In summer, the desire to put many different products on the skin of the face, spending minutes and minutes to apply them, mix them and blend them, is not a lot.

One of the main reasons is that, due to the fact that we inevitably tend to sweat a lot, often makeup doesn’t last as long as in winter, so it can be frustrating to see our little piece of art melt in no time.

The make-up they provide many colors and therefore many products face the heat worse, precisely because, when the products dissolve and move, their pigments inevitably tend to mix, ruining the shades.

For these various reasons the ideal summer makeup for every day and for evenings with friends it is realized with very few colors and especially very few products, to create very fresh, coherent total looks able to make the face shine.

Kim Kardashian’s pink lip makeup at the center of her total look

Just like in the field of clothing, the total look also exists in make-up. With this expression we mean a makeup based almost exclusively on a single color and sometimes even on a single product.

This does not mean that a single shade should be used from the eyes to the lips, simply that all the shades used in the make-up will have a single starting color and will deviate from it as little as possible.

It is a really perfect makeup for those who have little desire to waste a lot of time matching colors, especially if it is carried out in light and very neutral shades like those chosen by Kim Kardashian to promote her make-up products.

The ideal colors are those nude and in tune with the complexion color. For a truly flawless matching, the skin undertone. With a warm / golden undertone you will have to direct the choice on warm colors or with a hint of yellow, like peach or orange; conversely, with a cold undertone much better to opt for pink in its lighter shades.

The absolute ideal is the color chosen by Kim, a pink very close to brown that adapts very easily to any type of complexion and can be blended with very small amounts of dark brown to give depth to the look without altering the nuance too much.

For a makeup that is beautiful in its simplicity, like the one made by Kim’s make-up artists, it is essential to create one flawless make-up base, that makes the complexion perfectly homogeneous and luminous.

To do this, taking into account the temperatures, it is best to use the perfect products for the summer and don’t forget the primer.

As for the product texture suitable for this type of makeup the ideal is use those in cream, as they resist sweat much better than powdered ones.

If you can locate the perfect product for eyes and lips it will be possible also use as a blush, applying it on the cheeks and tapping it with the fingertips for a perfect and extremely natural shade.

The ideal product will be long-lasting and will have a glossy finish: absolutely avoid lip tints, which are unsuitable for applying to other areas of the face.

Of great importance is the lip contour, to be made with a slightly darker pencil base color. Always on the lips you can make one very slight ombré nuance, to add volume and give the lips a little three-dimensionality.

As for the eyes the mascara will be key to give volume and texture to the lashes and make your eyes stand out.

An excellent idea is also that of add false eyelashes to natural ones in order to give the look greater depth and charm. In order not to weigh down the eyelid too much, this trick is better avoid eyeliner and limit yourself, at most, to one line of brown pencil.