Pink sauce, the new food obsession on TikTok and Twitter

TikTokeurs see life in pink. On the Chinese social network, users only talk about the pink sauce. This sauce, which is used to accompany dishes, has the particularity of being all pink, a color in vogue at the moment with the trend “Barbie” on social networks. This condiment stung the curiosity platform users, making viral the videos of the user Chef Pii. It is the latter who developed this new sauce. A first video from June 2022 shows Chef Pii eating chicken with her famous colored sauce. This is followed by a series of videos making the promotion sauce in having her tested by different people, young and old. And the sauce “takes”.

Users propel the “hype” around the product, which nevertheless costs 20 dollars per bottle of 444 grams.

All this effervescence around this pink sauce is due in particular to the mysterious taste of condimentwhose ingredients were not immediately revealed. For many customers, the taste of the sauce would have a sweet and tangy side. Faced with incessant requests, the designer unveiled the composition in a video, still on TikTok. Garlic, honey, a little chilli, sunflower oil and to finish Dragon fruitwhich gives it that special pink color.