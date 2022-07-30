Pink Sauce: Where did the craze for this candy pink sauce come from?

On social networks, especially on TikTok, the Pink Sauce has gone viral. What are the ingredients of this strange candy pink sauce?

TikTokeurs see life in pink. On the Chinese social network, users only talk about pink sauce.

A sauce that went viral in a few weeks

This sauce, which is used to accompany dishes, has the particularity of being all pink. A fashionable color at the moment with the “Barbie” trend on social networks. This condiment piqued the curiosity of users of the platform, making the videos of user Chef Pii go viral. It is the latter who developed this new sauce. A first video from June 2022 shows Chef Pii eating chicken with her famous colored sauce. Then follows a series of videos, promoting the sauce by having it tested by people, young and old alike. And the sauce takes. Users propel the “hype” around the product. A product that nevertheless costs a hell of a lot: 20 dollars per bottle of 444 grams.

Secret ingredients, really?

All this excitement around this pink sauce is due in particular to the mysterious taste of the condiment, the ingredients of which were not immediately revealed. For many customers, the taste of the sauce would have a sweet and tart side. Faced with incessant requests, the designer unveiled the composition in a video, still on TikTok. Garlic, honey, a little chilli, sunflower oil and finally dragon fruit, which gives it that particular pink color.

A sauce placed on the market without authorization

Yet critics fuse after the first orders. Bottle arrived damaged, labeling errors, and even the consistency of the sauce is questioned. Some customers received a very liquid and pink product, while others saw lumps in a washed-out pink mixture. Some have pointed out that there is no specific indication to refrigerate the product despite the presence of milk observed in the composition.

In addition, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the American Federal Agency for Food and Drug Products), has not given the green light for its marketing. A step in which the designer is working who addressed the criticisms on the labeling but without mentioning the quality of her product. The businesswoman still thanked her clients for spending $20 to help a startup get started.

Netflix participates in the buzz

On TikTok, opinions multiplied in video to test the product, in a more or less serious way, while on Twitter, users preferred humor using memes. A real trend in which the Netflix account even participated with a capture of the clip of Ashley O, the main character of episode 3 of season 5 of “Black Mirror”, embodied by singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

The vast majority of Internet users call for vigilance regarding the consumption of this sauce, which they believe is still too mysterious and above all not completely controlled.

It remains to be seen whether the success of the pink sauce will really go beyond the simple buzz on social networks and will turn into a real jackpot. The designer has been careful not to share her recipes collected since the sale of her sauce.