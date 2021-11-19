Pink success: award winning women

CREMONA – The researcher who isolated the Italian strain of Covid 19, the manager in the health field And the manager in the European Parliament, entrepreneurs and sports champions. Eight extraordinary Cremonese women, whom the Lions Cremona Europea wanted to reward during the ceremony at Cascina Moreni.

The protagonists of the 2020 Women’s Award edition are Claudia Balottto, Antonietta Ravazzoni Auricchio, Laura Rubagotti, Marina Rivoltini, Jade Zhang, Stefania Gazzina, Sveva Gerevini And Valentina Rodini.

For all, touching in the emotions it has been able to arouse, the speech of the president of the Club, Carmine Scotti. Absent for mourning, his speech was read by Nadia Bragalini.

THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH. “Facing with tenacity this terrible period of loneliness and suffering that has upset our lives, hoping to return to normal – wrote Scotti – we thank those who worked by sacrificing and fighting every day the insidious enemy that hit us. But it is precisely in respect of these people that with determination we have decided not to stop tradition and to give recognition and testimony to the merits of those who, in affirming themselves in their profession, have also committed themselves to the benefit of the various social areas. This is why we have decided not to stop and to present The 2020 Women’s Award edition. Valiant doctors and health workers sacrificed their own lives to save that of others. Entrepreneurs, women of culture, sportsmen and professionals who have established themselves in various sectors have been able to combine skills and competence with the affirmation of universal values, declining them with participatory knowledge, with commitment and humanitarian aid. It is therefore with pride that we reward women who work with tenacity and success in their business and who represent a model to follow not only for their professional success but also for their commitment to the benefit of the entire community. I would like to remind you how our Club has always distinguished itself in preserving and witnessing the foundations of Lionism, paying particular attention to those who have not only established themselves in their profession but have also shown that they hold in high esteem the highest values ​​of humanity and of equity”.

And it is thanks to these female figures that, according to Scotti, “we can affirm that the integration between knowledge and know-how, with attention paid to the needs of the community, constitutes an example to be imitated“.