pink tulle dress and latex boots

Sandra Bullock once again conquer the press, the critics and all of us who adore fashion thanks to a most striking style that left no one indifferent. The actress never disappoints. And much less when it comes to style in a premiere of the movies she plays. This time she has been at the premiere of ‘The Lost City’ in Los Angeles, where the celebrity has chosen to wear a set pink ombre in the purest princess style, but with a groundbreaking touch that few people would dare to combine.

That is one of the reasons why Bullock continues to surprise us even today after so many years in the industry. The celebrity He risks everything, there is nothing to stop him. A dream dress full of tulle and glitter combined with groundbreaking high latex boots? At first it may seem like a somewhat strange bet, but the truth is that after seeing the actress, we can’t think of a better combination.

The Oscar winner made a grand entrance at the premiere of her film with one of her most daring, striking and impressive looks to date and we have decided to analyze it down to the smallest detail.

Sandra Bullock’s pink feather dress

Sandra opted for a voluminous gradient pink dress that did not lack any type of adornment. Tulle skirt in the shape of flowers, glitter and rhinestones in the body area, super pronounced neckline, maxi front opening in the skirt… Bullock wanted to attract attention in style and boy did he succeed.

By having the color degradation, the piece subtracts an excessive seriousness. But to achieve the perfect harmony, the actress combined this modern princess outfit with high black latex maxi boots. An innovative bet that she managed to defend perfectly. Although there is still more.

The cropped jacket

Besides, the celebrity opted for one fitted black bullfighter to finish off the outfit. An infallible piece to combine with party looks and more special outfits. However, any other accessory would already be excessive and that is why Bullock decided to wear only minimalist long flower-shaped earrings and makeup with brown shadows and lips to match the color of the dress to achieve the perfect balance in the look. balance. Impossible to be more spectacular.

