Pink varnish and matching car in Fast X: Jason Momoa is fed up with macho roles!

He hopes to no longer have to play characters like that of the barbarian Khal Drogo and has a blast on the set of the new Fast & Furious.

Interviewed by QG during the filming of FastX, Jason Momoa confided in his desire to choose roles that help cinema evolve. The actor hopes that the Seventh Art will find its standard elsewhere than with this eternal ” White saving the day by exploring new perspectives. ” I’ve been part of a lot of projects that really sucked, movies where I couldn’t do anything about it. Conan the Barbarian is part of. It was one of the best experiences I had ever had. Then it was taken over and turned into a big pile of sh*t.” In the same genre, his character Khal Drogo in the series Game Of Thrones is the archetype of the virile man. It is from this type of cliché that the interpreter ofAquaman would like to leave. However, he asserts: It would be great to stay the whole season, but that’s how Drogo had to go.

Jason Momoa has a blast on the set of Fast & Furious 10 in Rome [photos]

His desire to add more strings to his bow, and thus change traditional visions of masculinity, is very present in his speech: ” It’s complicated ’cause people always think I’m that guy representing [les personnages machos]. I want to move on, bring something new. Times are changing, and even the villains I play are quirky! » And yes. In the tenth installment of the saga Fast and Furious, Jason Momoa will be a rather amazing-looking villain, a far cry from that of John Cena (who held the role of Dominic Toretto’s brother in number 9). It is with nails painted in purple and pink, and with a lavender-colored car, that he will come to challenge Vin Diesel and the Fast Family in FastXby blowing up the car of Ludacris. ” I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having a blast!” comments the star.

The eternal head of the family of the saga recently posted a video on instagram where you can already see the car and the manicure of the Hawaiian, who actually seems to have fun.

FastXof Louis Letterier, will be released on May 24, 2023 in theaters.

Michelle Rodriguez describes Fast X as the “French Fast & Furious”