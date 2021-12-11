Pink wagons are no problem. Gender-based violence is

A petition that is causing a lot of discussion, but which helps to understand the serious discomfort experienced daily by women.

Carriages for women only. It is on this proposal that the petition launched on change.org from a girl from Varese who in recent days has turned on the public debate, generating a polarization of opinions. The idea was born after, on December 3rd, two girls, one of which fortunately managed to escape, they were attacked by a couple of criminals while they were on board two different regional trains. The two terrible episodes, which took place after a few hours, they highlighted once again the serious security problem with which women are forced to clash every day of their lives and the petition that followed does nothing but testify to it.

The petition “We want to travel safely”

“With this petition we ask Trenord to dedicate, on all its lines, the carriage leading to women. In this way, at any time, you can travel safely. We have the right to use public transport at any time of day without fear. In other countries, even local means of transport exist carriages dedicated only to female travelers “.

So says the manifesto of the petition “We want to travel safely”Which, in a few days, he has already achieved 6135 signatures out of 7500, a figure that continues to increase with each passing minute. Symptom of the severe discomfort that many women experience even in the execution of what they should be normal and daily activities such as using public transport.

As also reported in the text of the proposal, Italy would not be the first nation to introduce such a solution. This preventive measure was indeed already adopted in countries such as India, Japan and England, where the creation of places reserved only for women does not only concern railway carriages, but also bus, i Taxi (led by female drivers who only accept female passengers) and some areas of the parking lots. In all cases, “sensitive” places, where women’s safety is often threatened.

The controversy

It is undoubtedly drastic measures and, at times, controversial, to which several revolts have been addressed in recent days criticisms. For many people, in fact, among which we can also include an important number of feminists, the introduction of “Pink wagons“Would be one anachronistic form of ghettoisation which diverts attention from the real problem, which is the lack of education in some men And the inefficiency of controls provided by transport companies. For others, moreover, it would be one discrimination against men and, for still others, it would concentrate the accountability to victims rather than abusers.

However, if one aside it is undeniable that this solution only acts as a palliative and do not provide a definitive remedy for the absence of safeguards and ai risks which women encounter every day only as women, it is equally true that such a measure can help them cope with travel on public transport in a more serene way, witnessing an important reduction of the possibility of contact with possible aggressors.

Indeed, if a substantial group of “detractors” is convinced that pink wagons alone are not enough to make women feel safe, on the other hand, many make it known that this measure, albeit with obvious limitations, would be of great help and it would represent a marked improvement in everyday lifethe.

Women already live in a condition of limited freedom

However, these would not be (only) the problems associated with such a proposal. In fact, from the criticisms of the petition it was clear that many women would be disappointed and opposed to this provision since it would constitute a serious limitation to their personal freedoms. But are we sure that women do not already live in a condition of limited freedom?

How many times, in fact, do we happen to give up wearing a certain garment, especially if we plan to take public transport, so as not to attract unwanted attention to us of any malicious people? And how many times, especially in the dark, we purposely lengthen our journey because we know that that particular road, although longer, is also brighter and more animated than the shortcut? And, always to stay on the subject, how many times we deliberately choose to sit in crowded carriages in the fear (not quite unfounded) that could an isolated wagon expose us more to the risk of aggression? And finally – otherwise the list would go on and on – how many times we give up on doing certain things because we know that otherwise we would be forced to take the timed vehicles that, in our hearts, we know how to be “Inconvenient” for our safeguard? Too many.

The real problem is gender-based violence

From these patterns, reiterated every day by thousands of women all over the world, we can see an already dramatic conditioning to personal freedoms regardless of whether or not the introduction of “female” carriages. The controversy about this measure – which in some ways could also prove useful -, in fact, divert attention from what it is the real problem against which it would be necessary to be indignant with the same vigor, that is gender-based violence and, more generally, the aftermath of patriarchy that permeate the society in which we live. According to a report conducted from Istat worldwide, the number of women who have suffered sexual violence in the course of their life is equal to 4 million 520 thousand, while they are 652 thousand victims of rape And 746 thousand of attempted rape.

Figures like these give us a reality in which – it is evident – i checks ei measures adopted by the authorities they are not enough to make women feel protected. From this, the need to find arises alternative solutions that, although in the eyes of some they may seem “absurd”, Contribute, even minimally, to relieving that burden made of fears and insecurities that women are forced to support every day of their lives. So, as they say, desperate times call for desperate measures.