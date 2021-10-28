News

Pinkett Smith says sex life is a challenge after 24 years

Jada Pinkett Smith said the wait is causing difficulties in her sex life with her husband, 24-year-old Will Smith.

The actress, who married her Hollywood co-star in 1997, often discusses the intimate details of his marriage to her. red table discussion Online series.

Along with his mother, Adrian Banfield Norris, 67, and Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, in the final episode, Pinkett Smith, 50, said maintaining a strong relationship after decades together was “difficult”.

He said: “The thing we talk about a lot is travel. We started doing it at an early age, you know, he’s 22.

“That’s why the accountability part really hit me because I think you expect your partner to know (what you need), especially when it comes to sex.

“It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my opinion. This is a great situation. “

Paltrow, whose new series is on Netflix Sex, love and goop He explores the intimacy, agrees and said, “Isn’t that weird, though? It is as if someone does not read your mind and we feel crushed ”.

Pinkett Smith, who met her husband on the set The new Prince of Bel Air“I’m really trying” to maintain open contact with Smith, 53, he said.

“It’s uncomfortable, but it’s very healthy and I think sex is something we don’t talk about and there’s a lot of fantasy about it,” she added.

The Smith family’s marriage often makes headlines. Men in black Star Smith revealed in September that his wife wasn’t the only one having an extramarital affair.

This came after Pinkett Smith revealed that she had a “hitch” with rapper Auguste Elsena during her separation from her husband.

Source: Press Association

