PinkPantheress, with short pieces seduces Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran- Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

The tiktoker won the BBC Sound Of 2022 award, previously won by stars such as Adele. has been called one of the UK’s most promising new pop stars. Its pop capsules rarely last more than 2 minutes

LONDON The pop genre, bedroom pop, dance, alt-pop, drum and bass, 2-step, jungle: a mix of its own, practically, made in the room, between the university books, the posters on the walls and the soft toys of the childhood. The songs last two minutes, the audience discovered them thanks to TikTok. The name? Born from a TV quiz – what’s the name of the female panther? – and favorite movie. Here is PinkPantheress, chosen by Billie Eilish, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and a hundred other experts for the Bbc Sound of 2022 award, previously awarded to names like Adele, Sam Smith.

Who ? Nobody knows exactly. There is a name on the internet, Gemma Victoria Walker, who was neither confirmed nor denied. The private sphere? I prefer to keep it to myself, he said. It’s me, I’m a musician first and then the rest, this is my music. Of sd only some data. born in 2001 in Bath to a Kenyan mother and an English father, raised in Kent, she studied cinema in London. For just over a year he has been presenting his songs on TikTok – the first a cover of Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall – and in 12 months he has garnered more than a million followers. Three small, alternative concert halls in London are sold out in seconds. Witty warning on Instagram: Don’t go to the bathroom, you risk missing the show.

Short songs, short concerts, short the first ep, To Hell with It, ten tracks for a total of 19 minutes. I get tired of always singing the same melody, he explained. When it seems over I say to myself ok, I can do better, and so I move on to something new. Every time I write a song I promise myself that it will last three minutes, then I look and see that it is as short as the others. I don’t do it on purpose but I don’t think it’s wrong. the perfect format for a platform capable of presenting new works to a huge audience in seconds and which recently launched a star like Olivia Rodrigo. Now it’s up to PinkPantheress. The word in the sector spread quickly: Coldplay played the cover of his single, Just For Me, while Pain, his other huge success, conquered the first places in the English charts and with them a record deal. He writes at night, in the dark, in the university room because, he explains, I sing better when I don’t think anyone hears me.