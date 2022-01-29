Pino I teach who he is, age, where he was born, wife, children, private life, who dubbed, career and biography

Who is Pino Insegno: age, where he was born, wife, children, private life, who dubbed, career and biography of the actor, comedian and voice actor today, 29 January, guest at very true.

Where and when he was born, age and biography of Pino Insegno

AND’ born in Rome on 30 August 1959 (age 62). Since he was a boy he shared with his brothers, especially with his brother Claudio, the passion for the world of acting since he too decided to take the road to become an actor.

He began his artistic adventure in 1981 by founding the Allegra Brigata with other colleagues, with which he will share five shows and two editions of the Gino Bramieri Show. He becomes famous with the comic quartet there Award-winning company in the late eighties (together with Tiziana Foschi, Roberto Ciufoli and Francesca Draghetti), she will continue with her colleagues a career made up of sitcoms and comic sketches.

In 2000 he participated in the song Tu tonera non esci by Gemelli DiVersi in their second album 4 × 4. He attempted the football managerial adventure in 2001 and 2002, buying part of the Lazio women’s team and becoming its president. He is in fact a well-known and passionate supporter of the Biancoceleste team. In 2004 and 2005 he was among the presenters of the second and third edition of O ‘Scià, the Lampedusa music festival organized by Claudio Baglioni. Also in 2005 he is the voice actor of Stan Smith in the animated series American Dad !.

Career as a voice actor

It is best known for being the Will Ferrell’s lead voice actor and for giving voice to Viggo Mortensen in the role of Aragorn in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings and in other subsequent films, to Sacha Baron Cohen in the films inspired by the characters he created (among which, the rapper Ali G, the Kazakh journalist Borat, the Austrian reporter, homosexual Bruno and the evil Admiral General Aladeen in the film The Dictator), to Jared Harris in Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows, to Lenny Kravitz in Hunger Games and Hunger Games: The girl on fire, to Jamie Foxx in the role of Ray Charles in the film Ray and as Django in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, Brad Pitt in Army of the 12 Monkeys and Denzel Washington in American Gangster.

Other voiced actors include Mark Wahlberg in The Departed – Good and Evil, The Day Came and Max Payne, Liev Schreiber in X-Men Origins – Wolverine and The Spotlight Case, Will Smith in Ali, Philip Seymour Hoffman in Honor the Father and the Mother, Robert De Niro in the re-enactment of The Godfather Part II and Harrison Ford in the re-enactment of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Wife, children and private life of Pino Insegno

For a long time the private life of Pino Insegno was on the front pages of the newspapers especially the marriage with Roberta Lanfranchi, which lasted from 1997 to 2007. The couple has two children, Francesco and Matteo. Later he met her Alessia Navarrohis current wife who he decided to marry, in second marriage and in great secrecy, on August 31, 2012 and with whom he became a parent of Alessandro for the third time.