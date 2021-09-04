Pino Insegno, from a beloved face to his disappearance from TV: here is what happened to him

Pino Insegno was part of the Premiata Ditta group for many years towards the 90s, even if his true vocation is dubbing, a profession he has always carried out. But what happened to it today?

How to forget the Award-winning company! A very famous television comedy group loved by the public at home, a true cult of the 90s. An integral part of the group was the actor, comedian, voice actor and host Pino I teach. How not to love him too, who has conquered millions of fans with his warm and reassuring voice and with his unique and inimitable sympathy.

But after the success with the Premiata Ditta and several programs on television, it seems to have almost disappeared from the spotlight. Where have you been?

Pino Insegno, here’s what happened to after the success on TV

Pino Insegno, born in 1959, made his debut in the theater in 1981, founding together with other friends and colleagues a theater company with which he performed in various shows. But the real turning point came in the late 80s and early 90s when he formed the Award-winning company. With them success is assured and also laughter, which over the years have given so many to the spectators. By intervening both in different programs and by creating real comic skits, in short, sketches.

But in addition to his ‘in group’ career, he works alongside one as a soloist, conducting various broadcasts such as Sunday In, The Merchant at the fair, Voice Anatomy (in 2020), lo Zecchino D’Oro, Chain reaction – The winning agreement, etc. While regarding the actual career as an actor, we mention several films starring for the big screen as the most recent Wherever you will be, High infidelity, I like you, etc.

Even if his true vocation has always been and still is another one, that of voice actor. Pino Insegno in the course of his working life has voiced many American actors, lending his voice for example to Will Ferrell, John Smith, Mark Wahlberg, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford and many others.

But today his name is heard less and less, what happened to it?

“Same place, same bar”

Pino Insegno continues to do the job he has always loved to do, namely the voice actor. A new program of his entitled Free All should have started shortly but apparently, according to the latest rumors, it would have been canceled by Rai.

As for the love life, however, he was married to Roberta Lanfranchi with whom he had two children, Matteo and Francesco. He is currently married to the actress Alessia Navarro, with whom he had two other children, Alessandro and Valerio.