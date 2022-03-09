Pino Wilson | The memory of the former referee D’Elia: “A captain like few others, he respected the roles”

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

© photo by Federico Gaetano

Even the former referee Pietro D’Elia wanted to pay homage to Pino Wilson. The Salerno whistle directed important matches for the Lazio world such as derby of 28 October 1979in which Vincenzo Paparelli lost his life, e Lazio – Vicenza of 21 June 1987. TO Radiosei the memory of the captain by the former referee: “Pino was an affable, kind guy. A pleasure to remember. Very intelligent first of all for the role he held within the team, then as a man: he understood how I thought, respectful of the roles even though we understood each other. A captain like few others, he knew how to make everyone respect him“.

PAPARELLI’S DERBY – “It was a particular Sunday, what happened in the stands was already known in the locker room. The two captains were very cooperative, they knew we would play a different game from the others. So it was in fact: we played with the Magone and even in the stands we experienced that sensation. A surreal silence, full of fear. The intelligence of the players and above all of the captains made it through those 90 minutes“.

LAZIO-VICENZA – “I vaguely remember that match. Lazio played a lot. Some races are not prepared, each race has its own importance. In some situations there is a need to be more vigilant. Before arriving to referee in front of 70 thousand spectators, we all do our ranks. Over time, we are used to removing pressure from the public“.