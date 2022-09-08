Entertainment

Pinocchio and Thor: Love and Thunder, what time do they premiere on Disney Plus?

This Thursday will be the Disney Plus Daya celebration that serves as a prelude to the expected D23Expo, the company’s massive event to present the news of all its franchises. This Thursday the streaming platform will have important premieres, among them we will find the live action, Pinocchio Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Disney Plus Day has to his credit the presentation of the making off Marvel Studios Unidos: Creating Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi, the new original series of Latin American production Tierra Incógnita, the Sing-Along versions of Frozen: a frozen adventure Frozen 2. In addition, the new short of The Simpsonentitled Welcome to the Club.

