Pinocchio and Thor: Love and Thunder, what time do they premiere on Disney Plus?

This Thursday will be the Disney Plus Daya celebration that serves as a prelude to the expected D23Expo, the company’s massive event to present the news of all its franchises. This Thursday the streaming platform will have important premieres, among them we will find the live action, Pinocchio Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Disney Plus Day has to his credit the presentation of the making off Marvel Studios Unidos: Creating Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi, the new original series of Latin American production Tierra Incógnita, the Sing-Along versions of Frozen: a frozen adventure Frozen 2. In addition, the new short of The Simpsonentitled Welcome to the Club.

The weight of Disney Plus Day falls on these two premieres:

Pinocchio

This film is part of the plan Disney to bring to live action his most emblematic animated films. An example of them are Beauty and the Beast from 2017 with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens; 2019’s The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau; 2019’s Aladdin directed by Guy Ritchie and with Will Smith as The Genie, among others.

The new adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s story brings together two cinematic greats, Robert Zemeckis, who took the reins as director, and Tom Hanks, who took on the role of the beloved Geppetto the carpenter. This version preserves some details of the original 1940 film and adds new situations, without neglecting classic characters such as Jiminy Cricket (Jiminy Cricket for Latin America) and Honest John (Honrado Juan)

Geppetto and Pinocchio come to life in Live-action.

Regarding the cast, in addition to Hanks, we find Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt lends his voice to Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo becomes the Blue Fairy and Luke Evans takes on the role of the fox known as Honest John.

Thor: Love and Thunder

After the events of end game, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) began a new adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now the God of Thunder is looking for new horizons for his immortal life. In his search for peace he will meet a terrible high, the Deities of the Universe are being massacred by a being called Gorr, the Good Butcher (Christian Bale). To confront this powerful Necro Sword-wielding foe, Thor will reunite with old allies like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his former partner, Doctor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who is now the wielder of Mjölnir. and the title of Mighty Thor.

The team ready to face Gorr.

The film received mixed reviews, but this did not stop it from doing well at the box office. Now you will have your chance on Disney Plus and surely, like other Marvel movies, it will get a significant number of hours of viewing.

What time does Pinocchio and Thor: Love and Thunder premiere?

Both films will be available at Disney Plus from this Thursday, September 8 from the following times:

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 AM

Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 4:00 AM

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 2:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM – Canary Islands: 8:00 AM

Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 AM

Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 4:00 AM

Refering to D23Expothis will take place from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September in Anaheim, Calif.

