“Pinocchio”, “Andor”, “Hocus Pocus 2″ and other expected premieres of Disney + during September

The news that the platform will launch in September.



Each month Disney+ launches original productions on its platform, as well as some others that come directly from the big screen. But just like last year, September is that time of year that also marks the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch.

Known as the Disney+Daythe next September 8th The company will launch long-awaited premieres by lovers of cinema and television, but not only on that day will new productions be released. Below are the news that will arrive in the catalog of the entertainment service in September.

FILMS

Pinocchio – (September 8)

Tom Hanks interprets Geppettothe wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if it were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt it is Jiminy Cricketwho serves as a guide Pinocchio and as his “conscience”. Academy Award nominee, Cynthia Erivo, is he Blue fairy; Keegan-Michael Key it is honest john; Lorraine Braco it is Sofia the Seagulla new character and Luke Evans it is The Coachman.

one of the premieres live action most anticipated by lovers of this company is this version that is based on the classic children’s story written in 1882 by the Italian Carlo Collodi. Robert Zemeckis direct this live action narration of the beloved story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Thor: Love and Thunder – (September 8)

The God of Thunder arrives at the service to locate the protagonist (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery, where their mission is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor request the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to the surprise of Thorinexplicably wields his magic hammer, mjolniras the Mighty.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. The feature film premiered in theaters just two months ago and will already be on the streaming platform.

Spies on the sly – (September 23)

the super spy lance sterling and the scientist Walter Beckett They are almost polar opposites. When events take an unexpected turn, Walter Y Throw they suddenly have to trust each other in a whole new way. Both have to learn to work together and thus prevent everyone from being in danger.

Hocus Pocus 2 – (September 30)

29 years after the release of the first part of this horror and comedy film, Sarah Jessica ParkerBette Midler Y Kathy Najimyreprise their roles as the witches of Salem.

The new installment will follow three young women who bring back the sisters sanderson to the Salem from the actuality. The witches are hungry for children and their plans are to cause new havoc in the world. The protagonists must avoid it.

Under Wraps 2 – (September 30)

Sequel to Under Wraps (2021) and directed again by alex zamm (the crazy bird), continues the adventures of friends, 13 years old now, Marshall, Gilbert and Amywho dodged all kinds of dangers and problems to help an ancient mummy to return him to his coffin on time, before taking him away, forever, from his beloved.

In this sequel, the friends come together to help the father of Amy and organize your wedding with a theme of Halloween. To do this they turn to their dear friend, the mummy haroldbut they accidentally wake up SobekHarold’s former best friend, now turned into his main rival and who intends to ruin everything in order to complete his revenge.

SERIES

Cars: Adventures on the Road – (September 8)

This new animated series follows Lightning MCQUEEN (with the voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mate (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east to Radiator Springs on a cross-American road trip to reunite with Mater’s sister.

The series is produced by Marc Sondheimer and directed by Steve Purcell (episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (episodes 5, 6 and 9) and brian fee (episodes 3, 4 and 7). The composer Jake Monaco was in charge of creating the music for all nine episodes.

Unknown Land – (September 8)

This series created in Argentina follow Eric Dalaras (Peter Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago.

Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to the town of his childhood, Corporal Qwertto find answers in the horror theme park unknown land, where his parents were last seen. Along with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric You must overcome your fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.

Growing Up – (September 8)

As part of the creative agreement between Brie Larson Y Disney born Growing (growing-up), a docuseries that delves into the challenges of coming of age from the perspective of ten people.

The project is an original creation of the protagonist of Captain Marvel and the producer culturehouse, a groundbreaking documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories.

Frozen (Sing-Along) – (September 8th)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along) – (September 8th)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – (September 8th)

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club – (September 8th)

Andor – (September 21)

The series is a spy thriller starring diego moonreprising his role as Cassian Andor of the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 2016. The series began filming in 2020 on location in London, United Kingdom, and had to stop for a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.

It will explore a new perspective of the galaxy of starwarsfocusing on the journey of Cassian to discover the difference it can make. The series presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an era full of danger, deceit and intrigue where Andor he will embark on the path that is destined to make him a rebel hero.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – (September 28)

In this new season, after recovering the name of the team Mighty Ducks last year, the squad with heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Graham) hit the road for an intense California summer hockey institute run by a charming but hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel).

It’s a place for kids to excel at hockey, without school getting in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they are faced with the question: Can you win the summer?

SHORT FILMS AND DOCUMENTARIES

On the edge of the unknown with Jimmy Chin – (September 7th)

Through intimate interviews and archival footage of the world’s best big wave surfers, rock climbers, big mountain snowboarders, polar explorers and kayakers, it portrays how some of the world’s greatest athletes prepare mentally, physically and emotionally for their endeavors. high-risk.

This project gives viewers a testament to endless adrenaline-pumping adventures, discovering how athletes adapt and evolve, even after facing fear, devastating personal loss, and Mother Nature at her harshest.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – (September 8th)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder – (September 8th)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi – (September 8th)

Documentary showing how the series was made Obi-Wan Kenobi of Disney+which marked the return of the iconic Jedi Master that gives title to the series in which Ewan McGregor play the character again.

With images never seen before, shows the filming of the original series of lucasfilm, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Remembering – (September 8)

Where do ideas come from? Where do they go when they are forgotten? These central questions come to life in this short film by the award-winning director Emmy, Elijah Allan Blitz.

The story follows a female writer (played by the winner of the Academy Award, Brie Larson) who misses a very important idea when his phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by an inner child, who takes us on a journey through the World of Imagination.

America: extraordinary landscapes – (September 14)

Mija: the price of triumph – (16 of September)

The call of nature – (September 23)

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home – (September 23)

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Party – (September 30th)

