Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, release date, trailer, plot, streaming and everything we know

We have a first teaser trailer of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and reveals the Jiminy Cricket by Ewan McGregor. McGregor joins a cast that includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson and John Turturro. Gregory Mann is the voice of Pinocchio in the first animated stop-motion version of the classic tale. Here’s everything we know.

The plot of Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Del Toro has been developing the stop-motion film since 2008, based on the timeless story of Carlo Collodi, The Adventures of Pinocchio. The film is said to be set in Mussolini’s Italy, with the wooden boy Pinocchio as the “perfect soldier”, according to actor Ron Perlman, who gives a voice to Mangiafuoco in the film.

Perlman recently said that Pinocchio “He never questions orders. She has no fears. It is invulnerable. It’s all the things the perfect soldier must be “. This is a decidedly new take on the classic character and story, but one that will undoubtedly have del Toro’s signature style.

We have a trailer

The new film is said to follow the original book more closely, rather than the 1941 Disney adaptation, which took some creative liberties. Now, audiences have their first look at del Toro’s Pinocchio since Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the film and features McGregor’s “Sebastian J. Cricket” which says that “It’s a story you think you know, but it’s not like that”giving further proof that the new version of Del Toro will be something more like the original book than a simple adaptation of the classic animated film.

Del Toro is now in cinemas with the film Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchettwhile McGregor will reprise his Star Wars role in the Disney + Obi-Wan Kenobi series just this year.

The actor has many other projects in the pipeline, including the World War II film The Cow by director Marc Forster and a biopic about British climber George Mallory in Doug Liman’s Everest. In addition to del Toro’s Pinocchio, another version is in the works by director Robert Zemeckis, rumored to be a live-action hybrid. with Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key.

With two competing adaptations of Pinocchio arriving in 2022, it will be interesting to see which one will be a hit with audiences and critics alike. Del Toro’s version will surely be a darker talealthough the trailer doesn’t suggest anything too macabre, despite Perlman’s “perfect soldier” comments.

However, there is plenty of room for multiple adaptations and both Del Toro and Zemeckis are extraordinary directors, so it’s a win for the audience. Whether one will be darker than the other remains to be seen, but certainly the expectation is that del Toro’s version has this advantage.

Pinocchio release date

In one of his latest interviews, del Toro revealed some details about the cel fil release, “The film will be released in the last quarter of 2022”. We now have confirmation that this means December 2022. Really exciting news. We can’t wait to hear about other developments on the film as soon as possible.