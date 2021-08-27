“Pinocchio” collapses between fairy tale and reality

adventure “Pinocchio” Reggie: Matteo Caron. Screenplay: Matteo Carrone and Massimo Checherini. Cast: Federico Elapi, Roberto Benigni, Rogo Papalio and others. Duration: 2 hours, 5 minutes (from 7 years). Italian language. Biopremier.

Show more



The “Pinocchio” saga never died. Carlo Collodi’s fictional story about a living wooden toy who wants to be a real child is one of the most translated books in the world. The versions of the films are innumerable. It also became a television series in Italy in the 1970s. Next year, Netflix will release a Guillermo del Toro and Disney cartoon version with a stop motion variant by Tom Hanks.

Located in the poor Tuscan countryside, this Italian live action version is no less ambitious from 2019 onwards. Roberto Benigni (who ruined his operational career in the edition of Pinocchio, in which he played the title role) gives a wonderful description of Father Keppetto.

Federico Lellapi plays Pinocchio: a child with dark and shiny eyes and a wooden face with nerves and cracks, a drawing and a description of the character that evoke conflicting emotions in the audience. Caught or scared? It depends on how you want the children to be. He’s not a Hollywood guy, so sure.

Roberto Benigni or Federico Ilab “Pinocchio”.



Photo: Edge Entertainment

Loading... Advertisements

Incidentally, learn All of the strange half-creatures in history evoke mixed emotions. Cat and fox, snail, cricket and more are skillfully drawn not only with a mask and dress, but emotionally they are pulled in all directions. The type of snail is so big, it’s disgusting. Direct cricket “Star Trek” appears to inhabit some hostile planets. Cat and fox, villains who try to kill Pinocchio by hanging himself, two evil and funny roosters playing with their mustaches.

Everyone was having fun when you created this clunky (but instructive) world sliding between fairytale and reality (you understand it poured into Guillermo del Toro’s mouth). The purpose of it all is difficult to understand.

A creative fountain released by Disney in the 1940s. The film is considered a masterpiece, but it was accused of being too good and organized. Many are forced to highlight the dark sides of “Pinocchio”, but it is not easy to learn to tolerate school crime and follow the rules of adults if you do not want to become donkeys or loiter. Tree.

You have to dig deep into the existential layers of the saga. Matteo Caron has had some success with this. To some extent it reveals the poverty in which Capeto lives and the dangers that surround them. Because Pinocchio was allowed to be a child: curiosity, sensitivity, turmoil and absolute immorality. It is understood that he must be protected to survive and educated.

But the question is: who will see it? It scares the little ones and makes it seem too childish for the grown-ups. Adults with a special interest in fairy tales, masks and landscapes?

Many ambitious Pinocchio projects have failed because the creators want to have fun and don’t think correctly. Just like the protagonist.

See also The other three films by Matteo Coron: “Comora” (2008), “Storia di stories” (2015), “Parlamentare” (2018).

Read more movie reviews on DN.