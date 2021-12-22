Pinocchio: Matteo Garrone’s puppet is not to be missed

D.two years ago it was released in theaters, when it was not yet known what the Covid. Tonight, always close to the Christmas, the Pinocchio by Matteo Garrone airs in prime time on Rai 1 (at 21.25).

The film was the most complicated for the director of Gomorrah. On the one hand, because it touches one fable known to all, more for the cartoon Disney than for the book of Collodi, and on the other hand, because the use of visual effects. Materials that in Italy we don’t chew very casually.

We know how much Garrone you love to deal with realism: we think about Dogman, to The embalmer and at the same Gomorrah. But something different was in the air and the Roman director had demonstrated it with The telling of tales, taken from Basile. In his own way he had approached the perimeter of the fable, obviously nothing to do with those Disney. And indeed with his Pinocchio Garrone brings the bar back to the center to rediscover the heart and soul of Collodi.

The Pinocchio from Oscar by Matteo Garrone

Enchanting, ironic, exciting, at times cynical and artisanal. We know history by heart. The carpenter Geppetto, interpreted by Roberto Benign, he is poor and is somewhat reminiscent of the human Geppetto of Nino Manfredi. In his hands he finds a piece of wood that makes him feel the thrill of father.

Here Pinocchio he is not a puppet, Garrone opt for a make up which simulates wood and which has been named ai Oscar in 2021. The film also receives the nomination for the Best Costumes.

The journey is in a fairy tale full of metaphors and allegories that we will never stop watching, especially this made in Italy version. The most beautiful! Don’t feel like it Benign who made his Pinocchio in 2002, but without leaving their mark. We will see what they can do Guillermo del Toro, struggling with a stop motion version, e Robert Zemeckis, who called Tom Hanks to play Geppetto.

The timeless characters of Collodi

Besides Geppetto And Pinocchio (Federico Ielapi) in Garrone’s film there are all personages that revolve around the fable of Collodi. First of all the director tries to make people forget the whale, returning the shark. Then he gives us a Cat and the Fox extraordinary, performed by Massimo Ceccherini (also screenwriter) e Rocco Papaleo. They are each other’s mirror.

And it is no less Gigi Proietti in the role of Fire Eaters, cruel and human in the face of the puppet’s tears. Garrone manages to characterize every role. It is impossible to forget the Cricket talking (under the green makeup there is Davide Marotta), from the Snail, aide of the Fairy with blue hair (first child and then adult), del Judge with the likeness of a monkey (Teco Celio he is as funny as he is critical of justice), of the Tuna fish (Maurizio Lombardi) which he brings out of the shark’s mouth Pinocchio and Geppetto.

Garrone brings the characters back to life anthropomorphic created by the designer Enrico Mazzanti, first illustrator of Pinocchio who collaborated alongside Collodi. A magic.

The Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro and Robert Zemeckis

And the magic of this Italian fairytale that has touched every corner of the planet continues. Guillermo Del Toro he has been thinking about his for ten years Pinocchio. It will be a stop motion animated film and sung, set during the rise of fascism in Italy’s Mussolini. To give voice to the various characters will be, among others, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro And Christoph Waltz. We will see the film on Netflix.

Also Robert Zemeckis is working on a new one live action on the most famous puppet in the world, which is however inspired by the animated classic Disney of 1940. Among the protagonists stands out Tom Hanks, in the role of Geppetto, And Luke Evans. Pinocchio will debut on Disney + in the fall of 2022.

