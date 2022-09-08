Pinocchio on Disney +: Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis sign one of the worst films of the year

At Disney, everything is recycled, even the wooden puppets. After the live action adaptations of The beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson and the Dumbo of Tim Burton, the big Burbank studio is now working on Pinocchio, an animation classic released almost 82 years ago in cinemas. At the helm of this live action remake, Robert Zemeckis, director of Forrest Gump and Alone in the worldwho reunites with Tom Hanks almost 18 years after their last collaboration on The Polar Express. A once magical duo for American cinema which magnifies in beauty with this new film which piles up the worst faults of Disney productions.

Of a maddening flatness, sent like a simple product without soul, Pinocchio with Zemeckis sauce bears no resemblance to the recent and daring proposals that the American filmmaker has been able to offer us in recent years – in particular, the too little known Welcome Marwen with Steve Carell. This new adaptation does not deviate from the initial program designed by the original 1940 film. Geppetto, Jiminy Cricket, the Blue Fairy and Stromboli are all in the game, but act as simple extras in a specification that must be rush to fill.

The pace of the film is intense, determined never to create boredom in the viewer, but the sloppy execution of the whole thing is enough to cause annoyance. Between a staging devoid of the slightest idea, relieved of all points of view and favoring basic wide shots, or often catastrophic special effects (the finale in the belly of the whale is a visual disaster), Pinocchio continues to confirm that it was made for all the worst reasons in the world: to add a dose of prestige to the Disney + catalog.

By wishing to remain as faithful as possible to the original, Disney once again ranks as the curator of a distant heritage that it can no longer restore with its latest original productions. Everything is here in its place, down to the songs, but sounds strangely hollow, as if each element were stored in a museum piece that should not be challenged or reworked. Twice, the emotion seems to emerge discreetly: first when Geppetto has to let Pinocchio go to school, determined to become a real little boy. The gaze of Tom Hanks is charged with an anguish and a melancholy that we will not find again during the rest of the feature film. Behind the great histrionic number, we sneak a glimpse of the marvelous actor that we have been able to admire in the past in front of the director’s camera.

Then, at the very end, Robert Zemeckis, a pioneer in animation at the end of the 80s with Who Framed Roger Rabbit, allows himself the impossible: a traveling shot on the face of Pinocchio, smoothed by the special effects, from which flows an unexpected tear. The shot has the audacity to come and question the border between the digital and the real, and more broadly that between the artificial and the human, but turns out to be completely missed due to the technical weakness of the film. It’s all these missed opportunities, these unfinished dreams of cinema that popped up in our minds when imagining Robert Zemeckis at the controls of a Disney blockbuster, which weigh down the acknowledgment of failure in the face of this Pinocchio. There is only one thing left to do: immerse yourself in the original film, the beauty of which has never faded over time.