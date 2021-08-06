Pinocchio, the film by Guillermo del Toro postponed to 2022

Announced in 2018, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio film will undergo a new postponement to next year. Or at least that’s what it looks like based on a tweet from Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia, who announced that the decision was made to postpone the start of production of the film, initially scheduled for this year, to 2022.

Although the journalist did not specify the reasons for this choice, there may be the basis the will of del Toro and Netflix not to overcrowd the race for the Oscars by the director, due out in December with Nightmare Alley, which could turn out to be one of the flagship titles of the next Award Season. Pinocchio will be inspired by Frankenstein and Mussolini, two very important figures in the popular imagination.

Netflix has already confirmed the cast for Guillermo del Toro’s version of Pinocchio, with Gregory Mann voicing the young wooden puppet, and Ewan McGregor (Jiminy Cricket), David Bradley (Geppetto), and other big names like Tilda Swinton. , Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman.

The official synopsis of the film tells this plot:“Set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, Pinocchio – a musical directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), with the score by Alexandre Desplat, is a story of love and disobedience while Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations “.

“After years of pursuing this dream project I have found my perfect partner in Netflix. We have spent a lot of time curating the amazing cast and crew and have been blessed with continued support from Netflix, who haven’t missed a beat. We all love and we practice animation with great passion and we believe it is the ideal medium to tell this classic story in a completely new way “ concluded the director.