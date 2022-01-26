Pinocchio, the first teaser of the animated film by Guillermo del Toro

The animated film based on Pinocchio it is a project that Guillermo Del Toro -Great director who has been at the cinema with his new job since January 27, The fair of illusions- has been cultivating for years and which he has repeatedly postponed for various reasons. The film was first conceived in 2008 and, after several postponements, a script had been completed in 2017, but at that point no film studios were willing to finance it. This until Netflix arrives who decided to produce it and spread it on next December. In the meantime, the first teaser of the film which, as you can see, is made in the stop motion technique:

In the clip we see a new version of the character of the Talking crickethere called Sebastian J. Cricket, who remembers having witnessed the story of the puppet becoming a child in flesh and blood, indeed having lived even in his heart when he was still a wooden creature. “It’s a story you think you know”, Says Il Grillo, anticipating that there are still many new sides to discover. To give him the voice is Ewan McGregorwhich adds to a notable group of voice actors ranging from David Bradleywho will be Geppetto, a Tilda Swinton who will play the Blue Fairy, passing through Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro and many others.

The Pinocchio by del Toro, who will co-direct with Mark Gustafsonis inspired by the illustrations that the designer Gris Grimly he made in 2002 for Collodi’s classic. It’s about a dark version of the traditional fairy tale, set in theFascist Italy of the 1930s and in which the young protagonist, once brought to life, begins to behave like a bad boy done and finished.

The magic of this film, which will also be accompanied by several intermuseshowever, will ultimately result in a “love story and disobedience”, Which, knowing del Toro, will add fascinating meanings to the events we have all grown up with. Meanwhile, after the Pinocchio di Garrone of 2019, we are also waiting for the live-action version of the Disney classic directed by Robert Zemeckis with Tom Hanks.