Pinocchio, the news on the Live-Action by Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks

Not much news about the Live-Action remake of Pinocchio directed by Robert Zemeckis, in which we will be able to see Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto. The latest news, however, concern the possible release date of the expected preview film on Disney + in 2022, probably at the turn of the months between July and September.

Nothing more precise for now, unfortunately, also given the ease with which the big studios continue to change their programs in recent times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. As shown by the recent decisions to postpone the new one to December 2023 Star Trek and about a year the long awaited Transformers: The Awakening (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts).

We hope not to have to wait too long for the new Disney Live-Action, which will allow us to see the Hanks-Zemeckis couple reunited almost twenty years after Polar Express 2004. And that for now promises to stage a cast completed by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) in the role of the protagonist puppet, Cynthia Erivo as Blue Fairy and the coachman Luke Evans (formerly Gaston in the previous remake of The beauty and the Beast). In addition to the voices – in the original version – of Keegan-Michael Key (the Fox), John Worthington Foulfellow, Lorraine Bracco (Sofia the seagull) e Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jimmy, the Jiminy Cricket).