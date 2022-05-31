Pinocchio: They reveal the first trailer for the live action of ‘Pinocchio’ | Film and Television

After a long-awaited wait, Disney has presented the first trailer and poster for the live action movie “Pinocchio”. It was during the show good morning americathat the company decided to present the first trailer for the next version of Pinocchio, inspired by the 1940 animated classic.





Image / Disney

The first trailer gives us a look at Tom Hanks like Geppetto Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Jiminy Cricket: “Starlight, bright star, first star I see tonight”says Geppetto in the teaser trailer, reciting the iconic prayer from the original film. “I wish I could, I wish I could, have the wish I wish tonight”.

Although the Pinocchio trailer doesn’t fully reveal the titular puppet, the first images of the live-action Jiminy Cricket and the Blue Fairy offer exciting glimpses of what’s to come in Disney’s remake.

A different Blue Fairy

The two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will have their own take on the iconic character from the Blue fairyspecifically with his own interpretation of “When You Wish Upon A Star” by Cliff Edwards, a theme, which would become the official song used during Disney studio logos for movies and television shows, and was originally sung by Jiminy Cricket in the 1940 animated film Pinocchio.





Image / Disney

But not only was the first live-action trailer revealed, but also the official poster showing Pinocchio, almost completely silhouetted against an orange sky. The character's silhouette shows that he is wearing the same outfit as his original animated counterpart, with his trademark yellow and blue hat that has a red feather poking out of the side.

What is Pinocchio about?

Pinocchio tells the story of a wooden puppet of the same name, carved by a man named Geppetto, who is brought to life by the Blue Fairy after the carver makes a wish on a shooting star. Based on the 1883 children's novel titled The Adventures of Pinocchio, Carlo Collodi's original 1940 film of the same name follows Pinocchio and his conscience, Jiminy Cricket, on their quest to become a real boy.



2022 is preparing to be the year of Pinocchio, as three different adaptations of the emblematic children’s book will be released. Last March an animated film was released starring Pauly Shore as the titular doll, while the Disney version will be quickly followed by the adaptation in stop motion of NetflixRealized by William of the Bullwhile the public awaits the arrival of Pinocchio Robert Zemeckiswhich is scheduled for release next September 8th, the same day that the Disney+ day of this year.