Pinterest will support the well-being of content creators

Pinterest has just announced a project to support the well-being of content creators, within the framework of World Mental Health Day, hand in hand with the Headspace platform. Have you ever thought that this could be promoted from a social network? Well, with this step, Pinterest becomes the first and only technology platform to provide such an option, wow!

The goal is to offer a series of tools to content creators around the world to help manage stress, increase positivity, improve sleep, and more. And for this, the association will invite hundreds of creators to receive a free 6-month subscription to Headspace in 20 countries around the world, including Spain.

If you don’t know Headspace, we anticipate that it is a tool that works to help creators stay balanced and integrate wellness practices into their daily lives through its library (which includes guided meditations, exercises such as walks and runs, breathing exercises and relaxation, music for concentration, content related to sleep…).

“It’s no secret that creators on the internet often experience the burnout and exhaustion of creating, rather than the excitement that comes with it. We’re trying to build a better space for creators on Pinterest. As an industry, we believe that there is an opportunity to prioritize inspirational content by giving importance to creators who promote inspiration.That’s why we partnered with head spacea world leader in mindfulness and meditation, as they are the perfect partner for this first-of-its-kind collaboration,” said Malik Ducard, Pinterest’s Chief Content Officer.

“We found that, now more than ever, consumers widely recognize the importance of protecting their emotional and mental well-being in this complex world where we often deal with multiple stressors at once,” adds Morgan Selzer, Director of Content and Studies at Headspace.

Until now, Pinterest promotes pioneering policies in the industry, such as the ban on weight loss adscreating wellness-first products (such as wellness pursuits) and programs for creators (such as the 'Creators Fund'), and with this, they want to continue to help creators choose a place that allows them to continue growing, with positive and very cool content.