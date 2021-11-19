Sports

Pinto-Mou, uncertain future. Dalot says yes – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

United for the full-back asks for the redemption obligation to 12 million and not the right to 15

A summer market with many shadows, a winter one with too many uncertainties and that ambiguous relationship with Mourinho, writes Francesco Balzani on I read. Pinto’s interview with Sky risks further cracking the already weakened certainties of the Romanist square towards the general manager chosen by the Friedkins who promised in June: “We will build a Rome up to Mourinho”. Today the reality is quite different. What is worrying are not so much inflated words such as “time”, “project” and “sustainability” also forced by the club’s debt situation, but the fact that Tiago had the need to reiterate them during the break, often calling into question Mourinho. The alleged alignment with Josè described by Pinto clashes with reality. The Special One repeated until exhaustion how much the Roma squad is not up to par and how much it would need reinforcements of experience, also bringing up the sales of Jesus and Peres and the alternatives that the Italian competitors (not the top European clubs ) can boast in some roles. Pinto did not satisfy the technician on Xhaka, and could not even take Anguissa. The last purchased midfielder is dated January 2019 (Villar). Another sensational hole on the right wing where there is no vicand Karsdorp. Mistakes that can be fixed on the winter market. The track takes hold Dalot who said yes to Mou, but United asks for the redemption obligation of 12 million and not the right to 15 for the full-back. In midfield, Herrera reappears on the expiration date. Meanwhile, the managerial maneuvers continue. As the new commercial director in pole Serena Salvione of Napoli.

