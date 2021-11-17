Pinto-Mourinho, alignment in the balance: the litmus test in January – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The statements by the Giallorossi gm have hinted that there will be no ‘instant team’. Meanwhile, Roma and Mou need players

The players at Roma are needed. He has reiterated this several times Mourinho, confirmed this Pinto. But yesterday the Roma GM explained that high expectations cannot be created around the January market. Time and sustainable football are the strategy of the Giallorossi, who want to improve both on the pitch and around the team. Three years to transform a team that is not in fourth place today. The project we are talking about is articulated around the Special One and young people, who must be valued. They are the future.

Mourinho asks for players. Certainly what is needed are three profiles: a central defensive, a midfielder and a right-back. From what it says Pinto it is not clear whether these will arrive in January or not, given that his policy (and apparently also that of Mourinho) provides for more transfer windows to complete the team.

This is why the Portuguese is working in the context of the famous ‘Under 25’ project on which the vision of Roma is based, giving space and confidence to some young people. Ebrima Darboe, which Mou apparently likes a lot, was used to a limited extent at the start of the season, before being forgotten on the bench in the latest league outings. Felix Afena-Gyan it has always been used during construction, ‘discovered’ by the Special One in the last month, it will be necessary to see how much it will intend to use it. Riccardo Calafiori it is a replacement to be put in only in times of need (and not always), to which Mourinho often objected to being too shy, that he must be more of a man. And now it’s doing the cobwebs waiting for more space.

Then some notes should be moved. Because if it is true that young people are part of the project in all respects, it is necessary to include them even more. All the more so if Pinto has hinted that the winter market will not produce who knows what investments. And if Mourinho agrees, despite the various outings in recent months in which he criticized his players (substitutes, it is clear) then a change of views is expected. Over the years Mou has often worked with young people, so much so that he has launched some who have made a very promising career. Among these appear the names of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen in his last adventure at Chelsea, while a few years earlier he had launched Alvaro Morata, Casemiro And Sarabia with Real Madrid. It looked like David could have a much more promising career Santon, a pupil discovered at the time of Inter, then left in oblivion upon his arrival in Trigoria. In short, working with young people in Mourinho certainly stimulates him. But some tops would not mind.

The transfer market will be held in symbiosis between Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho. The Roma GM made it clear several times yesterday, who insisted on the common line that the two intend to follow. For this reason, the players who could arrive in Rome in January are not thought to be top players, but simply reinforcements (of level, it is clear) that convince much more than the current ones. Special One.

Insistently the name continues to be mentioned Dalot for the right wing, an option appreciated by the Portuguese (he himself asked for a full-back at the time of Manchester) to give Karsdorp a rest. In midfield, the Zakaria track seems to fade more every day, but the name of Grillitsch, Austrian under Hoffenheim, becomes more concrete.

In the last few hours there has also been talk of more experienced profiles in terms of Serie A, such as Matias Vecino and Nahitan Nandez. The first seems to be out already in January from Inter, while the second should have a much higher cost than Grillitsch. There is still more than a month to go before the market, but Pinto’s notebook already seems to be pretty full.

November 17, 2021 (change November 17, 2021 | 11:20)

