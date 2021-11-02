Pinto: “Rome clearly damaged: on Pellegrini it is a penalty, in Inter-Juve the VAR …”

“I don’t like to talk after matches because I’m very nervous, you need to have serenity and tranquility to talk. Now we are all more focused to make this analysis. I mean that Milan played a great game, we don’t want to hide our weaknesses and let’s do our reflections, but we can’t even hide what happened yesterday (Sunday, ed) and what happened in these 11 games. The refereeing criteria were so different, so opposed that I can’t understand, even talking to the players and coach. Which episodes? I don’t want to make a list that is too annoying, many things are subjective but there are 4 or 5 examples that make us worry. We have seen Pellegrini skip the derby for a double yellow with Udinese and I have never seen a Judgment like this in other games. The penalty on Zaniolo is another episode. Yesterday the penalty on Ibra is not there, Ibanez touches the ball. The VAR has called the referee to see why there is a clear error and the referee has s celto not to change. There is a penalty on Pellegrini, it would have been identical to the one given a week ago in Juve-Inter. VAR called for a lighter contact and changed the result. Roma have clearly been damaged, the criterion has always been the opposite and we deserve respect “