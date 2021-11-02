Sports

Pinto: “Rome clearly damaged: on Pellegrini it is a penalty, in Inter-Juve the VAR …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport, the general manager of Rome Tiago Pinto spoke thus of the arbitration decisions of Rome-Milan:

Speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport, the general manager of Rome Tiago Pinto spoke thus of the arbitration decisions of Rome-Milan:

“I don’t like to talk after matches because I’m very nervous, you need to have serenity and tranquility to talk. Now we are all more focused to make this analysis. I mean that Milan played a great game, we don’t want to hide our weaknesses and let’s do our reflections, but we can’t even hide what happened yesterday (Sunday, ed) and what happened in these 11 games. The refereeing criteria were so different, so opposed that I can’t understand, even talking to the players and coach. Which episodes? I don’t want to make a list that is too annoying, many things are subjective but there are 4 or 5 examples that make us worry. We have seen Pellegrini skip the derby for a double yellow with Udinese and I have never seen a Judgment like this in other games. The penalty on Zaniolo is another episode. Yesterday the penalty on Ibra is not there, Ibanez touches the ball. The VAR has called the referee to see why there is a clear error and the referee has s celto not to change. There is a penalty on Pellegrini, it would have been identical to the one given a week ago in Juve-Inter. VAR called for a lighter contact and changed the result. Roma have clearly been damaged, the criterion has always been the opposite and we deserve respect “

November 1, 2021 (change November 1, 2021 | 23:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Calciomercato, all the news and negotiations 15 July 2021

July 15, 2021

Ibrahimovic’s words frighten the Rossoneri fans

2 days ago

Tiago Pinto: ‘Milan deserved it, but Roma were damaged’

11 hours ago

“What happened tonight is inconceivable, a mockery! The referee should have done it!”

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button