Pinto: “Zaniolo is a patrimony of Rome, it must be protected. Nobody should judge him ”- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Tiago Pinto talked about the quarter-finals of Italian Cup between Rome And Inter before the kick-off. These are his words

About Zaniolo. Zaniolo is a heritage of Rome, but also of Italian football and therefore must be protected. If we look at Nicolò’s numbers it seems that he is not a striker, but a central defender. Our job is to work with him all day, but all the other players have to do it too. He is a good professional, a golden boy and all those far from him do not have to judge his attitude, because he is truly a good boy. We are always by his side.

Its renewal? Right now we have to look at the team and not the individuals. It is not time to talk about these things.

On the match. It is an important match for us, it is a dry match from inside or outside, Inter are a great team but we have the desire, the motivation and the ambition to do something important to move forward. Mourinho’s history with Inter is very good but I’m sure today he will want more than anyone to win the game and qualify for the next round.

On Mourinho’s statements. Our ownership is very close to the team and Friedkin says if you always talk about the same thing then that becomes a problem. If every time I come in front of the cameras I talk about these things, there is a problem. I would like to stop talking about it because it would mean having uniformity of judgment. The coach said that on the basis of what happened with Genoa. But what I would like is not to talk about these issues anymore, I would like there to be uniformity in the refereeing episodes.

With this strengthened Juve, does it become more difficult to reach fourth place? Today we think about the Italian Cup, we are the most important team and if we do what we have to do then at the end of the season we will look at the standings and see what has happened.

February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 20:54)

