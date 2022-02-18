Piojo Herrera assures that he would “erase” the incident with Martinoli

Midtime Editorial

Almost 7 years ago Piojo Herrera ceased to be the technical director of the Tri. On July 28, 2015, the Mexican Football Federation decided to dismiss the coach after an altercation with Christian Martinoli, whom he met on his return to Mexico and allegedly hit. Now as a strategist for Tigres, Herrera assures that he regrets what happened.

In an interview with TUDN They Asked to the former coach of the Águilas del Américwhat moment do you regret in his 20-year career as a coach. blacksmith did not hesitate and quickly He referred to what happened in 2015 after winning the Gold Cup.

“The only thing I would erase was that moment after the Gold Cup (incident with Martinoli), I could have avoided that moment, even though I sent messages, I was able to get to a World Cup with the national team with a successful process. I think that would be the moment in my life that I could not think could happen, but it happened and it made me be more aware and think about what I represent. On the bench is a pressure cooker, it helped me grow, if I had the chance to erase something it would be that moment“.

‘Christian messed with his family’

Martinoli had been very critical of the functioning of the national team, despite having won the title. On the other hand, the commentator also frequently judged the louse’s compartment on and off the court.

However, last year the Perro Bermúdez assured that the Piojo did not hit Martinoli and that the coach so euphorically claimed the commentator because he attacked his family. “Christian also got into areas that hurt us all, not with the family,” he assured.

