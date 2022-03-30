Piojo Herrera misses Tigres practice for going to a Televisa program

Midtime Editorial

Michael Herreratechnical director of the team tigersI take advantage of the pause for the March FIFA date for be absent Tuesday from practice of the first feline team for take a lightning trip to CDMXthis in order to record his participation in the series “Perdiendo el Juicio” on Televisa.

He was the producer of Televisa, William of the Forestwho took advantage of his social networks to thank the Louse Herrera for his participation in the program, while publishing a photograph with the strategist.

“My dear @miguelherreradt recording “losing the trial” gThank you for your love and unconditional support that you traveled from Monterrey to Cdmx and today back !!!”, wrote the producer.

The Serie “Losing the Judgment” is filming its second season and consists of the following: in each chapter a famous person is prosecuted for a mistake he has made or something of which he is accused in the artistic medium. It comes out on Mondays at 11:00 p.m. in Las Estrellas.

take advantage of the good moment

The Louse Herrera is living a good tournament with tigerssince at the moment they are sub-leaders of Clausura 2022since they accumulate 23 points, sonly two units below the leader Pachuca.

Also, the strategist can boast that he is keeping his word to have an offensive teamsince they lead this category with 22 goals scored in 11 days played, added to the fact that cThey have the leader in scoring with André-Pierre Gignac with 9 goals.