Piojo Herrera on Tata Martino: “If his health does not give him, let him go”

If health does not give him, let him go! Clear and forceful Message from Miguel Herrera to Gerardo Martino after the current coach of the Mexican National Team did not travel to Honduras for the most recent qualifying match in which he won by the minimum with a football level that left even more doubts thinking about Qatar 2022.

Just when the versions begin to resurface that the continuity of Tata Martino is not even guaranteed to obtain the direct ticket to the World Cup, Piojo Herrera appears to comment on the National Teamwhich he already directed in Brazil 2014 and from which he was kicked out for a physical altercation with the narrator Christian Martinoli.

“It makes us jump why he doesn’t go to the games for health reasons, but if you don’t have health, you should step asideBeyond that, I don’t know what it has. If he flies to Argentina, he would have to fly to Honduras,” commented Miguel Herrera, coach of Tigres, in an interview with ESPN.

Al Tri would never say no: Louse

As mentioned, it is speculated that Piojo Herrera could take Tricolor as an emergency to prepare for the World Cupwhich will be reached with a direct ticket except for a catastrophe on the last day of the Octagonal against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium, which has ceased to be an ally for the players, who accuse they feel “a lot of pressure” at home and to show the three draws in that condition in the Qualifiers.

“I think my name has always been on the tableIt gives me a lot of pleasure, a lot of pride, it means that I do things well where I show up to work. Honestly my head is 100 percent in Tigres, I have also said it, I will never say no to the National Teambut today it doesn’t happen for me, I have a contract with Tigres and the FMF would have to talk to them, to see how they come to an agreement”, said the strategist.

Piojo questions Martino’s tactical system

Adding to the popular opinion that the present of the Selection “does not give to get excited” in the following World Cup, Miguel Herrera questioned the system used by Gerardo Martino and hinted that he has been obstinate with it, without really taking advantage of the qualities of the squad.

“For me, the adaptation to that 4-3-3 has not been the best, they do not adaptthey started very well, but we know that the tie is long, exhausting, you run into many circumstances that you don’t see in friendlies”, he pointed out.

“All in all, he has done well, he is practically classified but he has been highly questioned by everyone, myself included, because I don’t see many variants“.

