Piojo praised Tigres above America and reminded Veracruz

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 04.18.2022





In tigers, the star team is full of quality, to the point of having the scoring champion of the previous tournament on the bench, Nico Lopez and be the current leader Andre-Pierre Gignac.

At that level is the squad of the UANLhence Michael Herrera He assured that the felines are the largest team he has directed, above Striped and America.

However, he stressed that Veracruza team with shortcomings, learned something in his career, that he does not always have to go on the attack, because he had to defend, although in the end it was not enough to save the team from relegation in 2008.

“I am aware of the way I like to play, it creates spaces in the back, we are risking looking for hands to hands up… I dreamed that the team would pay attention to me and capture what I wanted on the pitch, the defensive parts and offensive, the routes”.

“Dreaming of a vast squad, since I have had to lead América, Monterrey, today Tigres, with a very vast squad, the largest that I have had to lead, but I can’t say anything about Atlante, Tijuana, Tecos itself, so happy and at ease, Veracruz left me an important lesson, that not everything was ahead and know how to order back”, he commented.

