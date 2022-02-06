Pioli flips over and wins the derby with the changes. For Inter the defeat burns: Milan is right to believe in the Scudetto | First page

It looked like the Inter derby but instead it was Milan’s triumph, saved first by the saves of Maignan and then exalted by the brace of Giroud, able to overturn the leaders in just 3 ‘. Football is beautiful because it is never taken for granted and the last test is offered by this match, dominated by Inzaghi’s team for an hour, but then won by Pioli’s men. And the reference to the coaches is not accidental at all, because it was their moves that changed the fate of a match and perhaps of the championship.. While the Nerazzurri coach at 1-0 surprisingly removed three key men like Perisic, Lautaro And Calhanogluperhaps under the illusion of being in control of the situation, his Milan colleague has raised Diaz instead of Kessie and it was the Spaniard who got into the draw that reopened a game that was apparently closed. Applause to Giroud, who signs a historic double like that of the AC Milan player Pablito Rossi and to Maignan who kept the Rossoneri afloat in the first half, unlike Handanovic, too soft on the final 2-1 shot.. Feats and mistakes aside, what matters as always is only the result and therefore it goes without saying that the defeat is too severe a punishment for Inter or an excessive reward for Milan, because the rossoneri steal nothing. And indeed, thinking back to the serious absences of Kjaer and Tomori in defense and Ibrahimovic in attack, Pioli’s men are right to still believe in the Scudettoeven if they have one point less than the leaders who must recover a match, but in the meantime they lost after 14 days in the worst way and in the worst match. Why get reassembled so it burns and will burn for a long time.

ONLY INTER – How the Nerazzurri fans sang before the match, listening to the words of the anthem, on the pitch there is only Inter for the entire first half, dominated from start to finish. Too clear is the technical, but also athletic, gap between the two teams that the 1-0 at half-time does not faithfully reflect. In vain, in fact, Pioli leaves Diaz to rest, fielding Kessie in his place as attacking midfielder. The move, which had worked in Empoli, against the Italian champions is no longer enough also because around the Ivorian it disappoints the whole Milan midfield. The two power plants Bennacer and Tonali, more the first than the second to be honest, are dominated by the rhythm of Brozovic who directs the operations between the two raiders Barella and Calhanogluwith the aggravating circumstance that also the two external attackers Saelemaekers on the one hand and Leao on the other they make a silent scene. And since neither Calabria nor Hernandez manage to cross from the back, Giroud remains a foreign body, shipwrecked at the mercy of the close-knit defensive trio Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni.

DUMFRIES ILLUSION – Inter, from their 4-point advantage, could be content to manage the match and instead immediately go on the assault in search of the victory that they are under the illusion of approaching after 10 ‘. Perisic from the left bowl a nice ball for Dumfries, who anticipates Hernandes and heads off behind Maignan. The referee, however, recalled to the headset by the Var, cancels Perisic for offside. It is an alarm bell that is not enough to wake up a sleeping Milan, tossed about by the Nerazzurri waves. And so for half an hour we witness a monologue by Inzaghi’s team that dominates in the midfield and stings in attack with the friendly and very mobile couple Lautaro-Dzeko.

SUPER MAIGNAN – Uncertain about the disallowed goal, Maignan is surpassed on at least three occasionswhen he saves on Brozovic, despite Kalulu’s deviation that had displaced him, and then repeats himself on Dumfries and Lautaro. Milan’s only acute is represented by a shot from outside the box by Tonali that Handanovic deflects for a corner. But this is the classic lightning in the dark that does not change the unique sense of the first half. And so the Inter goal arrives like a ripe fruit, thanks to Perisic who deflects a corner kick taken by Calhanoglu. It is the minimum when thinking about the maximum produced by the Nerazzurri who could double before the interval when Calhanoglu flies towards the goal but is anticipated outside the area by a reckless and providential exit from Maignan.

MESSIAS CARD – Pioli, looking back on the first half, should change the whole midfield, but after the break he just removes the invisible and nervous Saelemaekers to insert Messias, entrusting him with the double task of pushing more on the wing and supporting the too isolated Giroud. More than this move is the different spirit with which Milan starts again, less passive and more enterprising than at the beginning of the game even if too little incisive. And then, after less than 10 ‘, here is the second change of Pioli who relaunches Diaz in place of the evanescent Kessie.

INZAGHI GAMBLE – Perhaps too sure of winning, 20 ‘from the end Inzaghi ventures three unexpected substitutions: first Perisic and Lautaro out, taken over by Dimarco and Sanchez and shortly after also Calhanoglu out with the entry of Vidal. As it happens, shortly after, one of the latest arrivals, Sanchez, gets a ball snatched by Giroud who exchanges with Diaz and, stretching from a few steps, finds the winning deviation for the 1-1..

SETTEBELLO GIROUD – The draw already seems a lot for Milan, remembering the previous suffering, but it is not over yet. The spare center forward, in fact, collects a ball extended to him by Calabria and invents a great attacking idea, turning around De Vrij and then starting the winning left that Handanovic touches but fails to deflect with a too soft intervention. And so, in just 3 minutes, Milan overturns Inter and the Frenchman can celebrate his seventh league goal, all at San Siro, to the delight of Pioli who runs on the pitch in pure Mourinho style. And the rest is pure side dish, with the useless assaults of Inter in the last 5 ‘of recovery, in which Hernandez gets expelled for a useless entry on Dumfries. A stain that is not enough to remove the three points from Milan, capable of returning to the race for the Scudetto.

THE TABLE

Inter-Milan 1-2

Scorers: 38 ‘Perisic, 30’ 33 ‘st Giroud.

Assist: 38 ‘Calhanoglu, 33’ st Calabria

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni (from 37 ‘st Darmian); Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic (from 37 ‘st Vecino), Calhanoglu (from 28’ st Vidal), Perisic (from 25 ‘st Dimarco); Dzeko, Lautaro (from 24 ‘st Sanchez).

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer (from 35 ‘st Krunic); Saelemaekers (from 1 ‘st Messias), Kessié (from 13’ st Brahim Diaz), Leao; Giroud.

Bookings: Romagnoli (M), Calhanoglu (I), Brahim Diaz (M), Bennacer (M)

Expelled: Theo Hernandez

Referee: Marco Guida (from the Torre Annunziata Section)

VAR & AVAR: Mazzoleni, Ranghetti.