Pioli has chosen the formation

Everything is ready for the fifth day of the group stage of the Champions League: here are the probable choices of Pioli for his Milan, for the match against Atletico Madrid

In just over twelve hours the Milan of Stefano Pegs will take the field for the fifth day of the group stage of Champions League.

Victory is the only possible result to be able to continue dreaming of the next round. It will still be complicated but we have to try, also because success in the most important European competition has been missing for too long now.

Pioli flew to Madrid without the usual injuries. Fikayo Tomori, noted special, yesterday, did not recover from the hip problem, and did not leave for the Spanish capital, like Mike clearly Maignan, David Calabria and Ante Rebic.

There will be four heavy absences but Milan have been living with the unavailable for too long now to think of creating an alibi. However, the hope is to have both Tomori and Maignan back for the match against Sassuolo.

Pioli’s choices

As for tonight’s game, Pioli has almost dissolved the last doubts. Behind there were very few, with Tatarusanu keeping the place despite the mistake of Florence.

Before the Romanian we will find Theo Hernandez, Romagnoli, Kjaer And Kalulu. The Frenchman went ahead in the ballot with Florenzi. In safe midfield of the place appears to be Sandro Tonali, with Franck Kessie overtaking on Bennacer.

The real doubts are on the trocar where Pioli has to deal with a tired one Rafael Leao. The desire to throw him into the fray from the first minute is a lot but in the end he could start from the bench, leaving room for Rade Krunic.

The Bosnian will be the novelty compared to Florence and is ready to join Brahim And Saelemaekers. In attack, this time, it’s up to Olivier Giroud, after starting from the bench against Fiorentina. Ibra will be ready to give his contribution to the game in progress

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic (Leao); Giroud. Herdsman Stefano Pioli.