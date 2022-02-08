Pioli has taken Milan: he wants to open a cycle and the club has realized they have the right man

“Pioli is on fire”. It is not a simple dedication of a group of players, but a real concept. No, Pioli is not on fire, obviously, but his Milan yes, in the sense that it burns inside, with a mad desire to surprise again and again, not to stop, to go beyond the limits. They are flames of passion, those of a young group but with a great charisma.





In the heart of the fans and the club

And it was the coach who forged the character of this Milan. The coach has recently (until 2023) renewed his contract, but expectations are different. As La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, the chemistry between him and the club was created practically immediately: Pioli, who seemed to be passing through and who in a few games will enter the “top ten” of the longest-serving Rossoneri coaches, entered the heart of Milan and of the fans, but not only.





The longest-lived after Berlusconi

Elliott, in fact, recognizes him great qualities and skills. The agreement with the technical area, therefore with Maldini and Massara, is also excellent, and the players love him. Many, underlines the rosy, at Milanello define his management of the group as “ancelottiana” and Ancelotti is the coach who, after Rocco, stayed longer at Milan. Well, since the time of Allegri, no one has lasted more than Pioli on the Rossoneri bench. The Emilian coach is building a cycle and the club has realized they have the right man.

