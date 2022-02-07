Pioli: ‘I could stay at Milan forever. Ibrahimovic is not a burden. On Kessie’s contract and the Scudetto … ‘| First page

Stephen Pegscoach of the Milanspoke this morning a Radio too sport on Rai Radio Uno. Many topics were discussed, starting with the success in the derby: “We never stopped believing in it. It was a more balanced game than it is said, the numbers of the match also tell it. We were good at staying inside the game. It is important to create a relationship of trust between the coach and the players, only in this way can we get the most out of it “

REFEREES – “It is the referee who decides how to interpret the game, it is then the players who have to get used to it. We are back in the Champions League and in Europe some fouls are not called. I am in favor of this way of refereeing, half fouls should not be whistled. The game with too many interruptions is not good. ”

DATA – “We have algorithms that make us understand the physical and technical efficiency of the players during the match. Obviously the coach’s eye is still fundamental, but these data help us to do our job better. It is certainly an added value for us. When I started coaching I only had two collaborators, now I’m 12. Things have changed. ”

MAIGNAN – “He did not surprise me. We faced him with Lille and there he impressed us a lot. We had him followed by our scouts. He is a very strong goalkeeper, curious, he is a French international, he is a high level player.”

NEXT COMMITMENTS – “We have to show that we are a mature team. The victory in the derby must give us enthusiasm. All the matches in Italy are difficult, especially in the second round. On Sunday we will have Sampdoria who won well against Sassuolo, we need a great performance. Now but let’s think about the Italian Cup, Lazio “.

UPS AND DOWNS – “Having continuity helps you stay at the top. But we must not forget the path we are taking. If we are in this position in the standings, it means that we have not had great ups and downs. We play proactive football. Against Juve we did not risk nothing and we tried to win it. ”

INJURIES – “We didn’t suffer more than the others, but we suffered them all together at the beginning of November. A situation that we paid for.”

IBRAHIMOVIC – “The season is still long. Unfortunately he is stopped now, but he remains a great player and an important resource for us. He is doing everything to get back on the pitch. For us he will never be a burden, but an important resource. He has made us grow a lot. the team”.

KESSIE – “He can play in many roles. On Saturday I put him in the trocar to limit Brozovic. In the defensive phase he did well, while in the offensive phase we did not have a fluid maneuver. Diaz entered well, we needed more brilliance and he has it data. Kessie is a professional, we will see later what will happen at the contractual level “.

FUTURE AT AC MILAN – “At Milan I feel good, I have a great relationship with the club. I could stay at Milan forever, then I know that football is full of unexpected events and dynamics, but I feel really good here.”

GIROUD GOAL EXULT – “I met again and it took me a while to get to my players. The important thing is to have arrived. I am a very emotional person, I live through and through with my players, it was right to go celebrate with them.”

SCUDETTO RACE – “There are still no recoveries, so the standings still need to be updated. All the top 5 teams in the standings are fighting for everything, including the Scudetto, as well as a place in the Champions League. There are still many games. Inter and Juve are the best for me. strongest teams in the league “.