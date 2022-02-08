Pioli: ‘Ibra out with Lazio, is a lion in a cage. Renew? First prove that you deserve Milan ‘| First page

Stefano Piolicoach of the Milanpresents a SportMediaset the challenge with the Laziovalid for the quarter-finals of Italian Cup: “The derby still has the satisfaction of having won an important match, three important points for our classification, but aware that the journey is very long, 15 matches are a lot, 45 points available are many. And we are at the exact same level as the last year, so there will still be a long way to go. Now what matters is only tomorrow’s match, a quarter-final in a competition in which everyone wants to go to the bottom. And we want to try. “

ITALIAN CUP HAS BEEN MISSED FOR 19 YEARS – “It is a concrete objective to try to eliminate Lazio tomorrow and it will be a difficult obstacle because Lazio is a team that is doing very well, they have won a great game in Florence, they have a formidable attacking department. Concentrate on tomorrow’s match,” then one step at a time “.

GIROUD – “Derby, the game that rehabilitated Olivier? I don’t know. The detractors and criticisms are always there, it’s normal. What matters is the confidence we have in our qualities, in our players and in our way of playing. Olivier he is proving to be the player he was bought for, a valuable player on the pitch, a person of great depth. A strong player who is making a great contribution to the team. “

WHAT ARE YOU FEARING ABOUT LAZIO AND SARRI – “The team is very well trained and has top quality players. The attacking department, from Luis Alberto to Milinkovic, Immobile, Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Pedro … It’s a very high level department. We have to play a very careful game. , close the spaces and try to be compact. And then try to have offensive solutions to create difficulties “.

FORMATION – “The best are going inside. Today’s training will be important to understand the conditions, but the best line-up will certainly be on the pitch.”

TOMORI – “Let’s see today. Yesterday he had a good training and he is definitely better. It is clear that the more training he manages to put in, the more his condition will grow. I think he is available for tomorrow, then let’s see if from the start or at the game in progress”.

REBIC – “Yesterday he also trained, today let’s see if he will be available”.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “Zlatan is a lion in a cage. Clearly his motivation, his ambition is to help the team on the pitch, so he is doing everything to recover. He will certainly not be in the game tomorrow, we will see for the next ones”.

MILAN FOR LIFE – “What chemistry is there? I believe that the club uses a method and a rule that I totally approve of: meritocracy. It provides you with all the best possible, gives you the opportunity to work well and judges you: if you deserve , then he renews your contract. It is valid for me and for the players, it is an important aspect and it must absolutely continue like this: you have to continually prove that you can be at Milan. Stay for life? I’m fine, that’s for sure. “

MAIGNAN – “Mike is a strong goalkeeper and he is showing it. We were all convinced of him after having studied him well. He is a very determined boy, very ambitious and this means that every day he works to improve: he is giving a lot and must continue”.