Pioli: ‘I’m fine at Milan and I want to stay for a long time. Tonali has everything to become a top and a flag. Coaching Italy … ‘| First page

The coach of the Milan, Stefano Pioli, received today the “Liedolhm prize” delivered every year to a sportsman who has particularly distinguished himself not only for the results achieved, but for those values ​​of loyalty, correctness, refinement, transparency and elegance that have characterized the sporting career of the great Nils. Our correspondent Daniele Longo followed the event from the setting of Villa Boemia in Cuccaro Monferrato. Here are the statements of the Rossoneri coach.

THE PRIZE – “It is a pride for me to receive this award. Nils represented the elegance, style and wisdom of being a gentleman both on and off the pitch. He has transmitted so many values, I am trying to do the same in my small way” .

AC MILAN TODAY – “It is difficult to find analogies with Liedholm’s Milan. We started our journey two years ago, we hope to reap the rewards soon. It takes time, we are trying to get the most out as soon as possible.”

TONALS – He is a great talent. He has everything to become a great player and a flag of Milan. ”

THE COACH PEGS – “I believe that the most important thing is to always be yourself. I put everything I have into what I do. In football it is not easy to find balance. This Milan is young, it needs time to grow and also to make mistakes in order to become a great team “.

THE NATIONAL – “If I dream of coaching Italy? In the future maybe yes, but right now I want to stay on the pitch”.

STAY LONG – “I want to stay on the pitch, at Milan which is a great club and I hope to continue as much as possible. To stay for a long time? I hope so. I have a positive feeling from day one, we have created an excellent relationship with everyone. We are good together. , we are all going in the same direction. This is fundamental. “

MASTERS – “I had many coaches and I played with great players. As players, the coaches who left me the most were Trapattoni, Bagnoli and Ranieri. This also helped me when I started coaching.”