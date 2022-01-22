Pioli in conference: “Bennacer? Here are his conditions”

Stefano Pioli the press conference will begin at 14:15, in view of the big match of San Siro against the Juventus, scheduled for tomorrow evening at 20:45.

The match is of fundamental importance for both teams. The Milan must keep up with theInter leaders, to get to the best Derby of February 6 and redeem himself after the defeat, amidst the controversy, against the Spice. There Juventus introduces himself to Meazza in excellent shape, i bianconeri they collected well 13 of the 15 points available in the last 5 races of A league, so as to become more and more involved in the struggle Champions.

The good news for Pegs is the return to the squad of Bennacer, Tonali and Romagnoli. Still in the pits Tomori, Kjaer and Pellegri, in addition to the two players engaged in Africa Cup of Nations, or Kessie And Ballo-Toure.

Here is the live text of the conference of Pegs:

Last four challenges, Milan have always been ahead in the standings compared to Juventus

“I didn’t know about this figure, our ranking is good, it’s clear. This Juventus, however, we face in a moment of excellent form. We have to perform at a high level to win, we are capable of it.

Did you leave Milan to stay at a safe distance?

“An important match, not a decisive one. They have been unbeaten in many games and are fifth in the standings. Winning is undoubtedly important for us ”.

Point of the situation of those who have returned?

“Romagnoli, Calabria and Bennacer are three important returns”.

Zlatan?

“He’s fine and ready, like all of us.”

Theo called you the best coach of his career.

“It is part of my role to follow the young people, provide advice and make them work well”.

“Zlatan attacking midfielder? Absolutely not at the start of the match, perhaps during the match “.

“Brahim? He had a drop in condition, now he is better. In the last few games he was decisive without the ball, not with. I always expect decisive plays from him “.

There is talk of a central defender on the way, are you monitoring or is something moving?

“Ours is a long-term project. As said by the owners, we are ready to seize the right opportunity on the market “.

“The moment is complicated for all the clubs, this is due to the pandemic. Just see us tomorrow, we will not have the full stadium, consequently the same amount of money does not enter. Now we are competitive again, we are missing the final step of winning, which must come. The ideas are clear and right “.

“Juventus defends very well, Ibra will still have situations in which he can be decisive”.

Conditional referee tomorrow?

“Absolutely not, we start from 0-0 and the referee must try to do his job in the best possible way, with great serenity. It is a very important match both for us and for Juventus ”.

“Tonali? His maturation is not over, he is working hard to grow. Captain of the present or the future? I have many players attached to what we do: it doesn’t matter who wears the armband “.

Against Allegri he never won in Serie A, how come?

“I would have to look back too much to understand why I have never beaten Allegri, I try to work to immediately change this figure ”.

“Happy even without a defender? The club is careful to find the right opportunity, but the market does not depend only on us, Tomori’s injury has put us in difficulty “.

Can Leao and Rebic play together?

“At the moment either he plays one or he plays the other, maybe they can play together when the game is in progress”.

“In the first leg we conceded a bad goal, but the game was very balanced. Tomorrow it will be like this too, we have to fight ball after ball, inch by inch “.

Congratulations on the seriousness with which you have handled the situation linked to Serra. How did you improve Leao so much?

“He grew up because he really wanted to make himself available, they are young guys, they need time. But when there is talent sooner or later it explodes, it must not be satisfied “.

“Bennacer? He is ready, even to play “.

“Central attacking midfielder Messias? Yes, he can do it, but now he feels more at ease as a right winger and not as a trocar who moves all over the attack front ”.

Does Cuadrado alto change Theo’s role?

“I don’t know Allegri’s choices, but our strategy foresees a certain positioning of Theo and it won’t change”.