“Pioli is to be taken as an example!”, The former player’s praise to the Rossoneri

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
1 minute read
Lele Adani, intervened this morning in the edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport, spoke about the challenge tonight. Rome-Milan is a great classic of our league, in fact the former player focused on this, also talking about Pegs. Here are his words:

Pioli Milan
Pioli Milan Rome

“Me I’m waiting for a very open game, between two beautiful teams who are always looking for the game. Mourinho yes it has evolved: at times it has even risked losing in order to win. On the other hand, Milan are more complete in their football expression, in the variety of solutions and, above all, in their mentality. The two years of Pioli, in fact, are to be taken as an example“.

