Pioli loses two more players

Milan are preparing for the decisive match in the Champions League group against Liverpool, but Pioli must register two more absences

Fundamental point of the season of Milan, tomorrow night, at San Siro against Liverpool. Gala evening for the Rossoneri, who on the last day of the group of Champions League they attempt the feat to access the round of 16.

Not a simple mission, but success with theAtletico Madrid returned hope. Milan that will not depend only on itself: we need to beat Liverpool and at the same time hope for a draw between Port and the Spaniards. In the last 90 minutes, in any case, the team of Pegs he will try everything possible to have no regrets. The situation, on the eve, however, does not appear to be the rosiest for the coach. The latest news from the infirmary is not positive and tells of another double forfeit that will reduce the choices available to the AC Milan coach.

Milan-Liverpool, another double absence in attack: the last ones

In fact, they will not be in the game tomorrow evening, nor will Pietro Pellegri nor Rafael Leao, beaten out of the match on Saturday afternoon in the league against Salerno. For the Italian forward, the response after the medical examinations is an injury to the right adductor longus muscle. A new check is scheduled in about ten days to verify the progress.

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato Milan, skip the return in January: the announcement arrives

As for the Portuguese, on the other hand, the tests confirmed a strong muscle contusion in the right rear thigh. The trauma led to a small muscle injury to the hamstring. For him too, conditions to be monitored in the next few days, but, of course, he will not be able to play against the ‘Reds’. Choices therefore almost obligatory in attack, with Ibrahimovic which will take the place as a reference point. Behind him, they should act Saelemaekers, Messias and Brahim Diaz, trying to give speed and quality to the offensive maneuver. The emergency is clear, the opponent is of an absolute level, but Milan do not want to leave any stone unturned and try to improve their performance in September at Anfield, when they managed to put Liverpool in great difficulty, also passing the advantage.