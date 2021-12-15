Pioli only recovers Giroud, Spalletti hopes in Zielinski

On the pitch later Inter and Atalanta, with Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri engaged in Salerno on Friday evening and those of Gasperini on Saturday in Bergamo against Roma: one more reason to give the direct clash on Sunday evening between Milan and Naples very delicate. Not fundamental, as we say in these cases, not decisive, but certainly very important. Because both have lost points and have nullified the large advantage accumulated up to a month: Milan with only 7 points scored in the last five games, Napoli even worse, since he has only put together 4. But both, above all, come face to face with an infirmary that is still full, very full. Pioli counts and hopes to recover at least Giroud, who worked separately today but should be back in the group from tomorrow. Spallettiinstead, he crosses his fingers to get back at his disposal Zielinski whose conditions, due to tracheitis, are certainly not the best. But there is optimism about his return to the squad.

For the rest, the situation at Napoli remains really complex and to be evaluated day after day. Also today Insigne did unloading work in the gym, ditto Fabian Ruiz and Mario Rui, while Koulibaly he carried out therapies and personalized in the field. Same menu for Lobotka and I work alone for Osimhen. Manolas, on the other hand, is on leave in Greece for personal reasons. There is no certainty even for Elmas that he had to go out against Empoli due to a bad bruise. Not much better however, the state of the art at Milan with Rebic, Pellegri and Leao is also feared out until the new year. Without forgetting, in defense, the absence of Calabria, in addition of course to that of Kjaer.