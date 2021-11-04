Pioli: ‘Pass the turn? To deserve you have to win. I’m pulling Leao’s neck. Derby? Inter are the league favorites’ | First page

The coach of the Milan, Stefano Pioli spoke to Amazon to comment on the 1-1 draw against Porto.

BRIGHTNESS – “We could have done better. We lacked clarity in the choices in the first half: with tall opponents we had to dribble less and seek more depth and when we did we were technically wrong, this is a mistake. For the second half I can’t say. nothing”.

MERIT – “To deserve to go through, you have to win games. Porto are a strong team, the level is very high. In some situations, we weren’t as continuous as we should have been for 95 minutes.”

LEAO – “He has to alternate with Theo, sometimes occupying the width and other times the center. Too many balls, however, were not precise. The boy is growing, but he still needs to expand his knowledge, especially in the choices. I had to throw him. the neck, Rebic’s injury has taken away my chance to let him breathe. Porto have always played a day before us: in a period in which you play 7 games in 21 days, even one more day of rest makes the difference. ” .

THE INITIAL FLOP – “Merit of Porto and our demerit. We had to pretend to go one side and then go to the other, but we let them guide us. In the second half we got better and their intensity dropped: we could run the ball and try, when there was their high defense, the depth being even more precise “.

DERBY – “The signs are positive, the team is fine and we are sorry: we wanted the first victory. We have time to recover: the derby gives you energy and energy. It will be a very difficult match: Inter are the favorites for the championship. a high-level match and we have the opportunity to play it. Now I’m going to see the Inter match. “