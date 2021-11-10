Pioli receives the Liedholm award: “I have this goal with Milan! Tonali could become a flag”

At the Villa Boemia in Cuccaro Monferrato, the Milan coach Stefano Pegs is receiving an important recognition today.

This is the Liedholm prize which, as stated on the official website, is awarded every year “to those who have particularly distinguished themselves not only for the results achieved, but for those values ​​of loyalty, correctness, refinement, transparency and elegance that have so marked the life and sporting career of the great Nils“.

THE EVENT

The event has started and soon Pioli will be awarded: our editorial staff of Milan space, thanks to the reporter John of Elijah, is following the award ceremony live, presented by Sky journalist Nicola Ruggero.

“Thanks to Mr. Stefano Pioli for being here today – says Nils’ niece present at the event – and what unites the coach and my grandfather is that both, in addition to being great professionals, have created a group of great men“

PEGS ON THE MEMORY OF LIEDHOLM – “For me it is an honor to be here, Liedholm for me represents the elegance, passion and wisdom of sport. He has always carried on being a lord on and off the pitch“.

ANALOGIES BETWEEN THE AC MILAN OF TODAY AND THAT OF NILS – “It is very difficult to find any now. Our journey began two years ago, we hope to have fruit soon. It takes a lot of attention to get the most out of it“

TONALS – “Great player, he has all the characteristics to become a flag of Milan“

HIS CHARACTER – “I have a great passion for what I do and I believe I have the right balance, what is necessary, what is needed. Milan are very young, they need to understand, to make mistakes in order to become stronger and stronger“.

NATIONAL DREAM – “In the future it could be a right solution, but now I need to live the profession every day. Milan is a great club, in great growth, I’m happy with what I’m doing“.

MILAN FIRST LONG BENCH – “I really hope so. I’m fine at Milan, we have a very important relationship, which makes us work well. We must have the desire to grow together, I hope it will be a very long journey“.

THE POSITION OF THE COACH AND ITS EVOLUTION – “Football has changed a lot, it is played every 3 days. Players must also grow through videos. It takes a lot of attention to grow collectively. Concentration is also needed on a mental level, on our part we want to continue growing“.

THE SPORT – “I like it, I try to take something from every coach of every sport. Then our work sometimes also leads us to disconnect from times“.

TRAPATTONI, BAGNOLI AND RANIERI – “In my career they have left me a lot, each with its own characteristics. Everyone helped me to cultivate my idea of ​​the game ”.