Pioli relies on Krunic and Messias

Eve of Milan-Liverpool, a watershed game for the rest of the season of the Rossoneri: against the Reds (and always with an eye towards Porto-Atletico Madrid) the passage of the round in the Champions League is played. AC Milan, currently third in Group B, to reach the round of 16 must win with Liverpool and hope that the Do Dragao match will either end in a draw or with Atletico Madrid’s victory (but the Spaniards’ goal difference must remain lower. to that of Milan). Difficult undertaking, but not impossible. Mister Pioli unfortunately also lost Rafa Leao today, out due to a small injury to the flexor after a severe bruise suffered in the home match against Salernitana. The choices of the Rossoneri coach are almost obligatory, let’s see them in detail:

KRUNIC AND MESSIAS – With Leao out mister Pioli will rely on the loyal Krunic: the Bosnian will start, at least initially, from the left, with Diaz and Messias completing the trocar. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the only striker, the Swede is still chasing the oldest goal in the Champions League, and with Giroud and Rebic injured the only alternatives from the bench will be Saelemaekers and Maldini.

PROVEN TORQUE – Against Liverpool, Pioli will field in midfield the couple who have given him the most certainties to date: Tonali and Kessie are ready to fight from the start. Bennacer and Bakayoko on the bench will certainly help during the race.

OPPORTUNITY PIERRE – Mike Maignan will return to defend the Rossoneri’s goal also in the Champions League, in front of him, from right to left, Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli and Theo Hernandez. Florenzi and Ballo-Touré on the bench ready to give fresh forces on the outside.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Pioli.