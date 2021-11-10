Pioli: “Renewal? There is the will on both sides to continue together. Milan can grow further”

Speaking to the microphones of Milannews.it on the occasion of the Liedholm award, Stefano Pioli spoke about many issues. These are his words:

What does it mean to you to receive this award and who was Liedholm to you?

“Liedholm was a great footballer, a great coach and a great sportsman. Very honored to have won this award.”

Will there be talk of renewal soon?

“I am in full harmony with the club, we have found a great synergy in working together. There is the will on both sides to continue working together.”

Are you expecting some reinforcement from January or will you count more on injury recoveries?

“I think we will have to be as good at recovering the players as we are doing. I hope after the break that we will have most of the group available. The staff is at a high level, we have started the season well but we will have to be good at continuing at this level. “

Do you feel more inside Milan than two years ago?

“I believe that the relationship between Milan and me is constantly growing. I immediately felt the right energy and I am feeling great motivation. We must be good at continuing to work with this humility and this continuity. Difficult challenges await us but if we have this desire and determination we can do well “

After the break there will be Fiorentina, a non-trivial challenge for her in which she shared her journey with Astori. What memory do you have of Davide and what do you expect from this race?

“Davide had the same values ​​as a correct, wise and generous sportsman. Playing against Fiorentina will not be a normal match for me, it will remain a difficult match against a team that plays well. We will try to prepare them well.”

What can AC Milan grow in?

“Milan can grow in many situations. We are more aware and mature but we have to find the ability to be a compact team in moments of difficulty in matches and we will have to be more cynical when we can close matches. The team can be perfected.”

Do you see Milan grown up and what do you think of Napoli?

“The path we have made and the results of last season have given awareness to the team. Even against the big clubs we have confidence in their own means. Napoli are a great team and deserve the position they have, we have our characteristics and they have the precise qualities “

Are you afraid of Ibrahimovic’s employment in the national team?

“I’m happy that Zlatan is on the national team because he’s fine. I’m not afraid of his tiredness, he’s a champion and the match against Spain is far from our next match. The experiences with Zlatan are positive and have made the whole team grow.”

One of his thoughts on the derby.

“It was a beautiful derby, full of emotions and duels. The teams played with great conviction of their means. Inter are a very strong team and they showed it on Sunday as well, but we have grown.