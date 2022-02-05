Pioli shortens to -1 and keeps the championship run alive

Giroud’s brace in the space of 3 ‘overturns Perisic’s initial advantage, the Milan derby is AC Milan. In the final Theo Hernandez was sent off

The Milan beats 2-1 L’Inter in the second advance of the 24th matchday of Serie A and wins the Milan derby, shortening to -1 on the cousins ​​at the top. The Nerazzurri dominate the first half and unlock the match with Perisic (38 ‘). In the second half the Rossoneri react and within three minutes they overturn the match with Giroud’s brace (75 ‘and 78’). Inzaghi falls after almost 4 months of unbeaten play, Pioli keeps the championship fight alive.

THE MATCH

Milan made their 230th derby in history at the end of one game with two faces: a first half with strong Nerazzurri colors, which the men of Inzaghi they could easily have two or three goals ahead; a decidedly more balanced recovery, in which i changes of pegs they were able to restore energy to a team that seemed a bit resigned. The coolness and clarity of the sample did the rest. The sixth and seventh league goals of Giroud they are undoubtedly the most important of his Italian experience, which projected him by right among the Rossoneri heroes, relaunching the ambitions of the whole team. Inter remain in front (and always have one less match), but an evening like this is one of those capable of giving the right push to confidently resume the chase to the reigning champions.

The match starts immediately at a high pace and without either team sparing itself in terms of competition. After 10 ‘the pumpkin of Dumfries deceives the Nerazzurri San Siro with the goal of1-0immediately canceled by Guida per il offside at the departure of Perisic. Inter is still the first to break the delay and a few moments later Maignan he is forced to outdo himself on the conclusion of Brozovic deflected from Kalulu’s shoulder. The match is extremely physical and also rather foul, with the teams fighting for every ball, but struggling to trigger their respective finalizers dangerously. In any case, Inter are the ones that manage possessions better and arrive with more continuity in the opposing area, going close to scoring first with Stretcherthen again with Dumfriesstopped by another exceptional intervention by Maignan. Milan looks out for the first time in the parts of Handanovic around 35 ‘, calling the Nerazzurri captain to a great open-handed intervention on the conclusion from outside Tonali. A few minutes later, however, the Nerazzurri deservedly took the lead: on the corner of Calhanoglu Milan’s defense is completely lost Perisic, which strikes with a sure blow with the left-handed, piercing Maignan in the corner to his left. The first half ends with another excellent chance for Inzaghi’s guys on the restart, who waste but once more legitimize the advantage.

At the beginning of the second half, Pioli takes away an impalpable Saelemaekers and inserts Messias to try to raise the quality level. The Rossoneri’s attitude appears to be more decisive than in the first 45 ‘and to support him the coach also throws into the fray Diaz instead of Kessie. The Spaniard immediately enters the match with a series of flashes that shake the certainties of the opposing rearguard and Inzaghi responds with the inputs of Sanchez for Lautaro and of Marco’s for Perisic (slight muscle discomfort). Immediately after, however, the Rossoneri equal arrives: on the umpteenth foray by Diaz he emerges Giroud, up to there a ghost, who in a slide beats Handanovic and puts the match back on track. Inter went into total blackout and after 3 ‘, at the suggestion of Calabriathe French bomber is exceptional at turning on de Vrij, sending him empty and slipping behind Handanovic the network that overturns the game and sends the Rossoneri Milan into orbit. At the last minute of recovery there is room for the red to Hernandezwho knocks Dumfries down with a nasty foul launched in the open field, also triggering moments of nervousness between the two benches.

REPORT CARDS

Dzeko 6 – Various on the whole offensive front and does a great job of connecting the lines, but it is practically never dangerous in the penalty area, a significant lack.

de Vrij 5.5 – For over an hour he keeps a good watch on Giroud without actually being particularly busy, but he is easily mocked by the opponent on the occasion of the goal that decides the game.

Perisic 7.5 – He drives the opposing defense crazy, scores the goal that unlocks the match and in the second half he is appreciated also for the continuous defensive retreats. His exit from the pitch coincides with the Nerazzurri blackout that gives the derby to his cousins.

Dumfries 6.5 – Stage a stunning physical duel with Theo Hernandez (who is ultimately forced to remedy the red to stop him), never failing his presence forward. He will be left with regret for a great chance wasted in the first half.

Maignan 7 – At least two miraculous interventions, plus as many “ordinary” ones, keep Milan afloat in the first half and allow the team to overturn the match in the second half.

Giroud 7.5 – A ghost for 75 ‘, then the flicker that is worth the same and, above all, the purebred bomber net that sends the devil to heaven.

Kessie 5.5 – Pioli deploys him on the trocar, but he struggles to find the right position, unable either to trigger Giroud with continuity, or to annoy Brozovic’s direction.

Diaz 7 – He takes the place of Kessie and gives the turning point to a team that was not so bright and without ideas.

THE TABLE

Inter-Milan 1-2

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic 6; Skriniar 6, de Vrij 5.5, Batons 6.5; Dumfries 6.5, Barella 6, Brozovic 6.5, Calhanoglu 6 (28 ‘st Vidal 5.5), Perisic 7.5 (25’ st Dimarco 6); Martinez 6 (25 ‘st Sanchez 5.5), Dzeko 6.

Trainer: Inzaghi 6

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan 7; Calabria 6.5, Kalulu 6, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 6.5; Tonali 6.5, Bennacer 6 (35 ‘st Krunic 6); Saelemaekers 5 (1 ‘st Messias 6), Kessie 5.5 (13’ st Diaz 7), Leao 5.5; Giroud 7.5.

Trainer: Pegs 7

Referee: Guide

Markers: 38 ‘Perisic (I), 30’ st and 34 ‘st Giroud (M)

Ammonites: Romagnoli (M), Calhanoglu (I), Diaz (M), Bennacer (M), Skriniar (I), Krunic (M)

Expelled: Hernandez (M)

THE STATISTICS

– AC Milan have won a Milan Derby comeback in Serie A for the first time since February 2004.

– Inter have not found success in three of the last four Milan derbies (1N, 2P), after having won all the previous four.

– Olivier Giroud is the first French player to score multiple scoring in Serie A against Inter.

– All seven of Olivier Giroud’s Serie A goals were scored at San Siro, even though these are the first two to come away.

– Olivier Giroud has scored seven goals in eight Serie A appearances as a starter.

– Ivan Perisic has been involved in seven goals in 12 matches against Milan in Serie A (two goals, five assists), against no opponent he has done better in the competition (seven also against Chievo and Fiorentina).

– Ivan Perisic has scored his 50th goal with the Inter shirt in all competitions: among the players currently in the squad, only Lautaro Martínez (61) has more goals in the Nerazzurri than the Croatian.

– Hakan Calhanoglu participated in one goal in each of his two league appearances against Milan (one goal and one assist).

– Inter have scored in seven Milan derbies in a row in Serie A for the first time since 2001 (17).

– Samir Handanovic played his 30th Serie A match against Milan today, more than any other player currently competing against a single opponent.