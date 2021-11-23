Pioli speaks before Atletico-Milan: “Last chance in the Champions League. Romagnoli ready, Tomori no”

The coach on the eve of the match at Atletico, the last resort for the Rossoneri. Together with him Tonali: “In the first leg we were superior until the expulsion”

From our correspondent Stefano Cantalupi

Stefano Pioli believes it. The qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League for his Milan is difficult, but not impossible. “My job is to stimulate the team, but in this case it is simple – the Rossoneri coach began in the press conference on the eve -. The one against Atletico is the last chance we have and it is a great opportunity”. Spending too much energy ahead of the championship does not worry: “The team is tempered for these things. Up to now we have always lacked a little something in Europe, even if we have shown that we are at this level. We will need a perfect match, even if for some of our players. players is the first time in this kind of commitments “. On Atletico: “It is one of the teams that most often recovers the result in the final minutes, this shows the attention that its players put into it. However, they too can be caught up in the final, as happened in 3 -3 against Valencia. Quite simply, the matches never end before the final whistle “. Griezmann will be part of the match, having received a reduction in the suspension remitted after the match in Madrid with Liverpool: “Atletico have an impressive team consistency, regardless of their presence on the pitch from the first minute”.

Tomori’s problem – Tomori in the morning trained again separately: “Romagnoli is ready to play from the first minute – assures Pioli -. As for the players available, we will be the same as in Florence plus Daniel Maldini. Tomori is not ready, we’ll see if he can recover for Sunday, he has a problem with the muscle that regulates the balance of the hip “. The defeat in Florence must not leave traces, nor should any excuses be sought: “We lost to the Franchi because in the two penalty areas we had less quality than usual – explains the coach -. It is not a question of approach, neither physical nor mental for away from the break, nor from Tatarusanu’s mistake. It’s all important, but then it’s in the two penalty areas that you have to make the difference, otherwise we are talking about hot air. ” The criteria with which he will choose the formation: “Without Rebic we have only three really attacking players, namely Leao, Ibrahimovic and Giroud, and we usually put at least two on the field. The first evaluation I will do will be physical, first of all the condition. Then the condition. I make my tactical choices. ”

Tonali – Together with Pioli, Sandro Tonali is at the press conference. “The most important matches are those that have yet to come – says the Rossoneri and Azzurri midfielder -. Winning is the last step we are missing and it has become mandatory, this match must be played with all the experience we have lacked so far. they are important, strong, smart teams, capable of solving a match in three minutes. The rivals in Europe are much more used to the Champions League than we do, we face very smart rivals, as we have seen from Kessie’s first yellow card at San Siro against Atletico “. The former Brescia talent is forging ahead with growth stages: “Everything that didn’t arrive last year is coming now, but I don’t want to fool myself if I receive compliments now. Now I focus on this fundamental game, on an emotional level it can give a boost that makes the difference. The goal is this, all other emotions must be left out. We have to keep attention and concentration for all ninety minutes, that’s what we missed sometimes in the Champions League and also in the last match with Fiorentina. Playing at San Siro will give us an edge, there is no favorite team but the push from the public will help a lot. ” Tonali looks a little back and a little forward: “In the first leg we were superior in the first part of the match, until Franck was sent off, which changed the match. I am following in the footsteps of the great AC Milan players of the past? It would be fantastic but it’s better to take it one step at a time “. A prayer to San’Ambrogio, on the day of Milan-Liverpool (as a child Sandro wrote a letter full of wishes to Santa Lucia, ed)? “I will be able to ask him to let me play a great match, but now the important thing is to give our best tomorrow with Atletico. We will respect our opponents, but more than worrying about them we have to give everything and look to ourselves.”

November 23, 2021

