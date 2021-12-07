Pioli tries to surprise Klopp with a “mobile” trocar

The watchword, this time, is “unpredictability”. Liverpool are strong, very strong, with or without their title holders. It is a team that has assimilated very precise concepts, thanks to the work of its leader on the bench, and has so much of that quality that anyone can envy. It is not a question of men, therefore, but of mechanisms. THE Reds they know what to do on the pitch regardless of the interpreters chosen by Klopp, that’s why Milan will have to try to surprise the opponent, to be – indeed! – unpredictable.

Milan, forward without fear

One thing is certain: Liverpool, with or without Salah, with or without Mané, will immediately try to attack the game and impose their frenzied pace. Milan, mindful of what happened in the first half at Anfield in the first half hour, will have to be able to escape this pressure. Like? With a quick and clean dribble, with doubling, organization. Above all, without fear or performance anxiety.

Trocar without references

Pioli will have to do without precious resources in attack like Rebic and Leao, for this reason he is considering relying on the unpredictability of the various Brahim Diaz and Messias. And by Krunic himself, one of those who, on the pitch, seems to be doing his homework but who, in reality, does an enormous job, varying and proposing himself, fighting and cleaning up balls. Pioli will try not to give references to Klopp, playing cunning and moving his pawns on the board, but it will also take a lot, a lot of concreteness in the last meters.