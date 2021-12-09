Pioli’s Milan like Conte’s Inter: 22 full matches for the Scudetto. He can do it, but on two conditions | First page

Beaten at home by Liverpool, Milan are out of both the Champions League and the Europa League. Like Inter in the 2020-21 season. And as happened last year to Antonio Conte’s Nerazzurri, now Stefano Pioli’s team is left with only one major goal: the Scudetto. (in addition to the Italian Cup, secondary goal). How it ended last year we know, with Inter champion of Italy. The hope of Milan and its fans now is to repeat the same path of the ‘cousins’, with the assumption of being able to dedicate body and soul to reach a goal that the Rossoneri have lacked since 2011 (and in 2022 it will be 11 years, just like for Inter this year compared to the penultimate title of the Nerazzurri , In 2010).

CARDS IN RULE – Milan now have no more excuses, no alibis, no distractions: they are first in the standings and have 22 games left to play at their fullest. First the last three games of the first round, for the platonic title of winter champion, and then the 19 days of the return, with the Scudetto goal in the sights. The Milan we admired from January 2020 onwards, and it is now almost two years, has all the credentials to make it, from all points of view: technical, physical, motivational.

THE TWO CONDITIONS – There are two conditions for Milan to imitate Inter Milan: first of all, to put an end to the string of injuries who has cut down the squad in recent weeks, forcing the Rossoneri to play against Liverpool with only one striker available, Ibrahimovic, due to the absences of Giroud, Rebic and Leao (and Pellegri and Castillejo are also injured, but out of the Champions list ). Secondly, there is the January market, in which with a couple of targeted interventions (a defender, to replace Kjaer, and a forward) the club could definitively compensate for the current limits of the squad.

On the eve of the match with the Reds, Pioli had been prophetic: “Too many injuries? We work to avoid them, but we grit our teeth until January.” Yes, Milan now have to grit their teeth, to then take off.