Pioneer in the country: which is the Argentine bank that has already started selling cryptocurrencies to its clients

The crypto revolution reached Argentine banks and a traditional local capital entity became the first in the country to market and let its clients operate with crypto assets.

This is Banco Galicia. Although it will be communicated officially in the next few hours, Infobae learned that the investment option is now available through the home banking Of the entity.

In principle, the investment option will not be for all clients. Galicia wants to prevent the volatility of digital assets from taking customers unaccustomed to operating with them off guard, and for this reason it will restrict the alternative for a specific segment of investment portfolio holders.

The entity authorized the operation with the main cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, ether. XRP and USDT. One of the first criticisms that emerged from the networks is that the bank does not allow assets to be “taken out” of the bank and sent, for example, to a wallet.

The bank’s website had a few crashes this afternoon as the news began to make the rounds on social media.

One of the captures of the Galician homebanking

“Already they allow to operate with cryptocurrencies?”, asked the user Víctor Zapata and arrived at the bank. “We hope you are ok. We tell you that it is already possible to operate with cryptocurrencies, in case you have any questions about the process you can write us by private message and we will gladly help you. Have a beautiful Monday. Greetings. Jacqueline”, they confirmed from the official tweeter.

“Revolutionary. They screwed them up with the ‘make a fixed term in Galicia’ and here you have them. I greatly admire traditional banking that innovates. Congratulations Galicia”, he tweeted. Lucas Lach, former vice president of the Central Bank. The one who does not seem to agree so much with the operation is the libertarian legislator Ramiro Marra: “How are you going to buy cryptos for Galicia? Are you crazy baby? ”, He wrote in the network of the little blue bird.

The bank detailed online: “At the request of customers and to the extent that the opening of the virtual wallet (hereinafter the “Wallet”) is approved, they will have the following operating limitations:

i) Clients may not transfer or deposit in the wallets the crypto assets that the clients have stored in other wallets or that the clients acquire from third parties other than Lirium or possible future service providers (hereinafter “the providers”);

Another screenshot of the Galicia operations screen

and ii) Clients will not be able to transfer the crypto assets stored in the wallets to other wallets, their own or those of third parties. In turn, the operation will be limited to the cryptoactives offered by the providers and Galicia has on its platforms.

“Financial products (including crypto assets) are subject to price variations that cannot always be anticipated and their management requires specialization to understand their risks and make successful investments. Even when educated, educated and informed, financial markets can experience price fluctuations and lead to significant losses even when handled by experts,” he added.

And they did not stop warning: “The client understands and is aware that crypto assets are assets with high volatility in value, so by investing in them they fully assume the risk implicit in carrying out transactions with said assets.”

“There was no regulation change. It is not prohibited. The BCRA maintains the position of the joint statement with the CNV” , highlighted from the Central. The reference statement, dated May 2021, was titled “Alert from the BCRA and the CNV on the risks and implications of crypto assets.”

“Although cryptoactives currently do not show significant levels of acceptance and use in Argentina, the speed of developments and the growing interest in them make it necessary to adopt a precautionary attitude towards them,” they stressed then and warned that “they are not legal tender”, are very volatile, are exposed to “operational disruptions and cyberattacks”, to “fraud, incomplete information and lack of transparency” and to “risks of money laundering and financing of terrorism and potential non-compliance with exchange regulations” .

brubank, too

Brubank, the 100% digital bank of the former Citi John Bruchoualso allows similar operations from today.

“We launched crypto trading so that users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as stablecoins. Everything from your Brubank bank account. We work with Lirium as a partner in a development that we have been facing since the end of 2021″, they highlighted from the bank.

